Lumoz Protocol Mainnet Launch: MOZ Tokens And Node Claims Now Open!

Today, we are proud to announce the official launch of the Lumoz Protocol mainnet! This is a momentous milestone, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every member of our community. Without your support, Lumoz would not have achieved its success today.

After more than two years of preparation, Lumoz has achieved significant breakthroughs in both technology and market development:

On the technology front, Lumoz introduced the innovative“one-click Layer 2 deployment” feature, followed by support for OP Stack + ZK Fraud Proof, pioneering a new L2 architecture model. We successfully decentralized the Rollup sequencer and continuously optimized the ZK-PoW algorithm, now delivering a remarkable 50% improvement in ZK computational efficiency. Notably, in the Lumoz ecosystem, ZKFair has reduced gas prices by 90% through the application of this algorithm. Recently, Lumoz RaaS also launched a Layer 2 solution running on the Move ecosystem, with steady progress being made on SVM designs.

These technological advancements have effectively driven market development. Over the past 18 months, Lumoz has successfully operated Pre-Alpha, Alpha, and Quidditch testnets, attracting over 3 million users and gaining support from 50+ top-tier ecosystem projects. Lumoz has served more than 20 L2 chains and established strong partnerships with UXLINK, CARV, Merlin Chain, Matr1x, Ultiverse, and ZKFair. Today, Lumoz's presence spans key Web3 markets, including Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, and Europe, positioning it for limitless growth potential.

Let us now explore the core features that are fully available to users following the launch of the Lumoz Protocol mainnet.

esMOZ and $MOZ token claims are now open

esMOZ to MOZ redemption functionality is available zkVerifier License Claim is now open

On November 5, Lumoz announced the esMOZ airdrop query, with the airdrop representing 10% of the total supply and valued at over $30 million. The airdrop included Lumoz node holders, early Lumoz participants, users in the Ethereum and Move ecosystems (such as Aptos and SUI representing L2), PoW testnet participants, and users from Lumoz ecosystem chains like Merlin Chain, ZKFair, Ultiverse, and Matr1x. Additionally, Lumoz conducted airdrops to key project partners and prominent community users, such as CARV and UXLINK.

Following the official launch of the Lumoz Protocol, the claim for esMOZ and $MOZ token airdrops is now fully open to users.

esMOZ to MOZ redemption functionality is available

MOZ to esMOZ Conversion

MOZ can be converted to esMOZ at any time without any restrictions. The conversion rate is always 1:1 (100%) , and there is no unlocking period.

esMOZ to MOZ Conversion

Users can convert esMOZ into MOZ. Users with Lumoz OG NFTs can directly convert esMOZ to MOZ at a 1:1 ratio without any lock-up period. If Lumoz OG NFTs are not used, the conversion can be completed according to the following rules:



Shortest Conversion Period: 30 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:0.25 (25%). The remaining 75% of esMOZ will be burned upon conversion.

Medium Conversion Period: 90 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:0.5 (50%). The remaining 50% of esMOZ will be burned upon conversion. Longest Conversion Period: 180 days, with a conversion ratio of 1:1 (100%).

zkVerifier License Claim is now open

The zkVerifier node is a vital component of the Lumoz network's verification layer. Following the mainnet launch, users will be able to claim their node licenses to participate in maintaining and verifying the zero-knowledge computation network.

The zkVerifier License is now available for claims. Node network registration will open in the coming days, and verification services will soon commence.

The Future of Lumoz Protocol

The launch of Lumoz Protocol marks the beginning of an exciting new journey. Moving forward, we will continue to work hard to drive the comprehensive upgrade and expansion of our ecosystem:



Expanding Ecosystem Partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with high-quality projects and L2 solutions such as UXLINK, CARV, and Merlin Chain, providing outstanding RaaS services to more partners, and building a more vibrant and prosperous ecosystem.

Technological Innovation and Upgrades: Continuously optimizing ZK and AI computing services to improve network efficiency and user experience, while solidifying Lumoz's position as a technological leader in the industry. Global Expansion: Actively entering international markets, with a focus on key Web3 regions like South Korea and Japan, further advancing Lumoz's global footprint.

The launch of Lumoz Protocol has opened a brand new chapter, offering the community more opportunities for participation, growth, and success. We are deeply grateful to every user who has supported and accompanied us on this journey. The future of Lumoz will be even brighter because of you!

About Lumoz

Lumoz is a global leader in Modular Compute Layer and RaaS (Rollup as a Service) platforms, providing powerful computing and verification services for zero-knowledge (ZK) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications across blockchain networks with different architectures.

Currently, Lumoz supports many outstanding products across the ETH, BTC, SVM, TON, and MOVE ecosystems, including CARV, UXLink, ZKFair, Merlin Chain, Matr1x, Ultiverse, DuckChain, and more than 20 L2 chains worldwide. These services are secured by the Lumoz Decentralized Prover Network, ensuring reliability and safety.

