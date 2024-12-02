Founder Jeff Sarmiento Passes The Torch: Greater Bay Plumbing Acquired By Strategic Buyer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

After decades of building Greater Bay Plumbing into Sarasota's leading plumbing service provider, founder Jeffrey (Jeff) Sarmiento has successfully transitioned ownership to strategic buyer Dan Tulchin, CEO of Sundream, an operating business under Hey Brother Industries.



As Sarmiento planned his retirement, he was determined to find a buyer who would respect the company's legacy, support his team, and provide the opportunity to stay involved in the business during the transition. That vision came to fruition through this transaction, facilitated by Alan Misale and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.



"I engaged with Viking at the end of June as I had full faith in Viking's ability to successfully sell my business and identify the perfect buyer and strategic fit for myself and my staff," Sarmiento shared. "Alan and Jacob did a great job of introducing me to many types of well-qualified buyers, all while eliminating those who would not be a great fit."



Tulchin brings a wealth of experience as the owner of 10 HVAC and plumbing companies across Florida. He recognized Greater Bay Plumbing as a seamless addition to the broader portfolio of top-tier service businesses throughout the state.



Misale and Middleton's hands-on approach and expertise helped Sarmiento achieve his goals of preserving his company's legacy while enabling him to focus on his areas of passion during the transition and ultimately kickstart his retirement.



"Jeff's dedication to his company and team was evident throughout this process," said Middleton. "Our focus was finding a buyer who shared Jeff's values and vision, and Dan's leadership ensures the continued success of Greater Bay Plumbing."



The acquisition represents a new chapter for Greater Bay Plumbing, solidifying its place as a trusted service provider under Tulchin's strategic leadership while honoring the foundation built by Jeff Sarmiento.



About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.



