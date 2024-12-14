Government Approves Privatization Terms Of Konotop-Based Enterprise Seized From Russian Senator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed the terms of sale of the state-owned share in Motordetal-Konotop LLC.

The relevant statement was made by Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The terms of sale through auction have been endorsed for the state-owned share in the amount of 100% in the authorized capital of Motordetal-Konotop LLC,” the report states.

In particular, as stipulated, the funds received from the sale of the above enterprise will be transferred to the state budget and directed to the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

A reminder that, in 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) endorsed a decision to recover in favor of the state 100% of the authorized capital of Motordetal-Konotop LLC, which used to belong to the Russian senator, Sergey Kalashnik.

The seized enterprise is specializing in the production and supply of cylinder liners for internal combustion engines and had been added to the list of large privatization objects.

