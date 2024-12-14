Yemen's Houthis Claim Launching New Drone Attacks Against Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 14 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement yesterday that, they had launched multiple drone targeting“Israeli targets.”

“We carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted a military target in the occupied Ashkelon city, while the second targeted a target in the occupied Jaffa city,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, referring to Israeli cities.

“The two operations were carried out with two drones that were able to bypass Israeli air defences,” he said.

“We also carried out a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting vital targets in the south of occupied Palestine, with a number of drones,” he said.

The Houthi spokesperson didn't specify the date of those attacks nor identify the targets. There were no comments yet from the Israeli side on the Houthi claim.

The Houthi militant group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rockets and bomb-laden drones towards Israeli cities, and disrupted“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, since Nov, last year, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.– NNN-SABA