Canada May Impose Taxes On Oil And Uranium Exported To The United States
Date
12/14/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Ottawa is considering imposing tariffs on exports of oil,
uranium, and potassium carbonate to the United States if
President-elect Donald trump follows through with his plan to
impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods,
Doug Ford, the Premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, has
already warned that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian
goods, Ontario could halt its electricity supply to the United
States. In 2023, Ontario is set to provide electricity to 1.5
million homes in the U.S., with the province being a major
electricity exporter to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.
Not long ago, Donald Trump, the newly elected President of the
United States, announced that he plans to impose a 25 percent
tariff on all products imported from Canada and Mexico once he
takes office, which has raised concerns among Canadian officials
about the economic impact of such measures.
The situation highlights the growing tension between the U.S.
and Canada as trade relations become a focal point of political
discourse. Both countries share a long-standing economic
partnership, but the potential tariffs could disrupt trade, energy
exchanges, and other sectors that rely heavily on cross-border
collaboration.
