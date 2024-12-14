Smart City: Srinagar To Get 360 Ultra-Modern Bus Stops

The bus stops will be built with modern technology, and the City is set to witness the addition of 360 ultra-modern bus stops all over Srinagar.



Sharing details about the project, Suhaib Naqshbandi, Operating Managing Director, Smart City E-Buses Srinagar said the smart city is planning to build 360 ultra-modern bus stops in Srinagar city with enhanced and modern technology.



He said this is an ultra-modern bus stop with all amenities and will inform the passenger about the departure and arrival of buses.“The newly coming bus stops will feature a Passenger Information System (PIS) and will show the real-time location of the smart city bus. The bus stop is going to have a monitor display to show the real-time information of buses and the entire route maps of the city where the buses ply,” he said.



About the bus stops in Srinagar city, the Managing Director said the bus stops are coming from a proper public transport study and the demand of the public, and these bus stops have been identified.



He added the work on these bus stops will probably start next month as the constant surveys are going on, and hopefully, the work will begin soon. About the project cost, he said,“We have not yet arrived at a cost, but it will include modern bus stops.”



He said the execution of the first bus stop where work will be started has not been finalized yet, but the priority will be on the existing 16 routes of smart buses. Most probably, the MA Road at Lal Chowk might be the first site.

It is worth mentioning that the Srinagar Smart City project includes a fleet of electric buses that provide a modern public transportation system for Srinagar. The project includes electric buses operating within Srinagar and connecting it to other districts.

