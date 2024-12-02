Windmill Homes: Designer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Windmill Homes , a local, family-owned homebuilder known for its designer-crafted communities, has been recognized as one of the Top 3 New Home Builders in NOCO Style Magazine's 2024 Readers' Choice Best of NOCO awards . This recognition, determined by over 228,000 votes from Northern Colorado residents, celebrates Windmill Homes' commitment to creating distinctive homes within their communities throughout the region.

The annual Best of NOCO awards, formally announced in NOCO Style Magazine's Resource Guide on December 1, 2024, acknowledge excellence across various industries in Northern Colorado.

"Being voted 'Best of NOCO' by our neighbors really validates our roots and long-time commitment to Northern Colorado,” said Lisa White, President and Lead Designer.“We put intention and thought into every detail of our designer-crafted new homes, building a complete, connected community from the ground up. Each home is as unique as the people inside it, and I love nothing more than helping a homeowner find their perfect match in one of our homes.”

Windmill Homes are currently building new homes in their community Greenspire at Windsor Lake, which features access to Windsor Lake and a short walk to downtown Windsor. They are also building in Milliken in the Centennial Crossing community. Each development showcases the builder's dedication to creating neighborhoods where no two homes are exactly alike, yet all contribute to a harmonious community setting.

All Windmill Homes communities offer a variety of home types, from multi-family to single-family homes to estate builds. The company's designer-crafted philosophy means that each home features unique design elements and finishes, carefully selected to create an individual character while maintaining neighborhood cohesion. This approach resonates with Northern Colorado homebuyers seeking distinctive residences in thoughtfully planned communities without the cookie-cutter feeling of many newly built neighborhoods.

Windmill Homes continues expanding its presence in Northern Colorado, with new phases planned for its communities in Windsor and Milliken. The company maintains its headquarters in downtown Windsor, emphasizing its commitment to remaining deeply connected to the communities it serves.

For more information about Windmill Homes and its communities, visit MyWindmillHomes or call 970-587-6966.

About Windmill Homes

Windmill Homes is a family homebuilder specializing in designer-crafted communities throughout Northern Colorado. Known for creating distinctive homes with custom-looking elements, Windmill Homes builds vibrant neighborhoods where individual character meets community cohesion. Current communities include Greenspire at Windsor Lake and Centennial Crossing at Milliken, with homes ranging from the $400s to $1.5M+.