Russia Attacks Nikopol District And Kryvyi Rih In One Day - One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian attacked the Nikopol region, and in the evening it was loud in Kryvyi Rih. One person was as a result of the attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, Nikopol district experienced almost two dozen attacks. The enemy attacked the district center, Marhanets and Myrivsk communities. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. They dropped ammunition from a UAV,” he wrote.

A 21-year-old man was injured . He was discharged after receiving medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Drone strike on minibus: RMA tells about condition of victims in

The attacks damaged a multi-storey building and 8 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage, a car and a minibus, a gymnasium, a shop and a gas station. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

It was noisy in Kryvyi Rih in the evening. As a result of an enemy attack, 3 country houses caught fire.

According to the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Vilkul, the air defense forces were working.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday Russian military attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with drones and heavy artillery , a 60-year-old man was wounded.