Russia Attacks Nikopol District And Kryvyi Rih In One Day - One Wounded
Date
12/2/2024 3:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol region, and in the evening it was loud in Kryvyi Rih. One person was injured as a result of the attack.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, Nikopol district experienced almost two dozen attacks. The enemy attacked the district center, Marhanets and Myrivsk communities. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. They dropped ammunition from a UAV,” he wrote.
A 21-year-old man was injured . He was discharged after receiving medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Read also:
Drone strike on minibus: RMA tells about condition of victims in Kherson
The attacks damaged a multi-storey building and 8 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage, a car and a minibus, a gymnasium, a shop and a gas station. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
It was noisy in Kryvyi Rih in the evening. As a result of an enemy attack, 3 country houses caught fire.
According to the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Vilkul, the air defense forces were working.
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday Russian military attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with drones and heavy artillery , a 60-year-old man was wounded.
MENAFN02122024000193011044ID1108948130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.