Umerov, Austin Discuss Preparations For Next Ramstein-Format Meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and the supply of weapons to Ukraine in 2025.

Umerov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I held an important weekly conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the current battlefield situation, key challenges, and the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The focus was also on strategic planning for 2025, particularly regarding the supply of weapons, equipment, and equipping of our units," he said.

Umerov stressed that special attention had been paid to preparations for the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format. "Ukraine and its partners continue working on solutions to further strengthen our defense capabilities and bring victory closer," he wrote.

"Our shared vision is security, stability, and a just peace for Ukraine and the entire democratic world. I am grateful to the United States for its leadership in coordinating international support for Ukraine," Umerov concluded.

Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German Military Assistance to Ukraine, said earlier that it was important to hold a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format before the change of the presidential administration in the U.S., in order to send a clear signal to partners that support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

