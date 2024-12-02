Zelensky Signs Decree On Sanctions Against Drone Suppliers To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on a new package imposing sanctions against Russian entities and individuals involved in supporting the country's military.

He announced this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I signed a decree imposing a sanctions package against Russian individuals and entities, as well as some others working for Russia's military system. These include developers, manufacturers, and suppliers of drones for the occupiers, individuals facilitating the of critical components into Russia, and those training drone operators. In total, the sanctions target over a hundred entities," he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is working closely with international partners to align sanctions with similar measures taken by allied nations.

European Council President Antonio Costa said on December 1 that the European Union is aware of the existing problems with Russia evading international sanctions, but since Moscow receives critical components and spare parts through third countries, stopping these schemes requires the united efforts of the whole world.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine