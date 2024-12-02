Doha Wins UNESCO Learning Cities Award 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha has won the UNESCO Cities Award for 2024, in recognition of its outstanding achievements in promoting lifelong learning.

The award was received by Director General of Doha Municipality, Mansour Ajran Al Buainain during an honoring ceremony held on the sidelines of the opening of the 6th International on Learning Cities (ICLC 6) in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Marking the occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) Maha Zayed Qaqaa Al Ruwaili emphasized that Doha's winning of the UNESCO Learning Cities Award for 2024 highlights the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing lifelong learning opportunities and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on comprehensive and sustainable education to build a knowledge-based society capable of adapting to emerging challenges.

She indicated that the MOEHE seeks, through various initiatives and programs, to ensure that education is available and comprehensive to all, which enhances opportunities for continuous learning and motivates individuals to develop their skills and capabilities.

She said that this achievement embodies national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the fourth goal to ensure quality education for all, and the eleventh goal related to building sustainable and safe cities capable of adapting to future challenges. She noted that this global recognition reflects Qatar's leadership in education and sustainability.

In the same context, Director General of Doha Municipality, Mansour Ajran Al Buainain confirmed that Dohas winning of the UNESCO Learning Cities Award for 2024 comes as a result of its efforts to enhance lifelong learning opportunities through partnerships with the public and private sectors and civil society, in addition to increasing 15 percent of its budget allocated to developing learning cities.

He added that Doha has provided a number of programs dedicated to promoting sustainability, health, and healthy practices for all segments of society, including students, workers, the elderly, and food establishments, in addition to major initiatives and the establishment of community learning platforms in cooperation with local educational institutions, which has led to an increase in the rate of adult learning to 25 percent over the past two years, which enhances inclusiveness in lifelong learning.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science Ali Abdulrazzaq Al Marafi stressed that Doha's winning of the UNESCO Learning Cities Award is a global achievement that reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting lifelong learning as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. He noted that this international honor highlights the tireless efforts made by various national institutions to provide an innovative and comprehensive educational environment that inspires individuals and contributes to building a knowledge-based society.

He pointed out the role of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science as an active partner in supporting these initiatives in cooperation with international organizations, which enhances the position of the State of Qatar and its leadership in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In turn, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning Isabell Kempf pointed out that the UNESCO Learning Cities Award will promote lifelong learning, through the ability of residents to adapt, innovate, and collaborate in finding solutions to the greatest challenges facing the world.

The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) consists of 356 cities from 79 countries.

The ability to link educational, training, and cultural institutions while engaging diverse partners, including public sector representatives, civil society organizations, and employers, is a hallmark of UNESCO Learning Cities.

These cities mobilize resources across sectors to promote inclusive and quality learning at all levels, from basic to higher education.

It also promotes learning within families and communities, supports education in the workplace, and expands the use of modern learning technology.

Members meet every three years at the International Conference on Learning Cities (ICLC) to assess progress, address challenges, and formulate shared solutions for the future.