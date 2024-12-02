Leaders Affirm Commitment To Greater Coordination, Integration In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has emphasised its commitment to the strength and cohesion of the GCC, the unity of its members, and achieving greater coordination, integration, and interconnection in all fields, to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens of the member states.

The final statement issued by the GCC Supreme Council in its 45th session, held in Kuwait on Sunday, reiterated that GCC states stand united against any threats faced by any of the member countries.

The Supreme Council reviewed the report of the General Secretariat regarding the progress made in implementing the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to enhance joint Gulf action, which was approved by the Supreme Council in its 36th session in December 2015.

The Supreme Council directed the relevant authorities, councils, ministerial and technical committees, and the General Secretariat, as well as all Council agencies, to increase efforts to complete the remaining steps in implementing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' vision, in accordance with a defined timeline and careful follow-up.

The Supreme Council reviewed the report on the achievements of the Health Cities Programme in the member states, a report on the implementation of the International Health Regulations regarding joint Gulf efforts in public health emergencies, and the report related to the implementation of the Supreme Council's decision on the labour inspection programme.

The Supreme Council praised the accomplishments and efforts of the member states in combating corruption, including the adoption of a guide to enhance integrity through the governance of state-owned enterprises.

The Supreme Council emphasised the importance of enhancing joint action to maximise the impact of the member states' efforts and initiatives related to energy transformations and climate change, activating cooperation, exchanging experiences, and developing enabling capabilities with regional countries under the umbrella of the Green Middle East Initiative.

The Supreme Council reaffirmed its commitment to adopting the fundamental pillars of social, economic, and environmental energy transformations by implementing the principle of shared yet differentiated responsibilities, as agreed upon in the United Arab Emirates Agreement during the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai in 2023, and continued sustainable investments in hydrocarbon resources. The Council welcomed the outcomes of COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in this context.

The Supreme Council stressed the importance of supporting global energy market stability and adopting a balanced approach that does not exclude energy sources but instead innovates technologies that enable emissions management and efficient use of all energy sources to facilitate sustainable economic growth for all.

The Council called for enhanced cooperation among member states to implement a circular carbon economy approach in related policies, mechanisms, strategies, plans, and initiatives, including nationally determined contributions.

The Supreme Council praised the successful hosting of the“Expo 2023 Doha for Horticulture” in Qatar under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment”, which was attended by 77 countries and millions of visitors, focusing on enhancing environmental sustainability, combating desertification, and encouraging innovation and modern technologies in agricultural development.

The Supreme Council approved the recommendations of the Joint Defense Council at its 21st session and expressed its satisfaction with the progress of joint military action to achieve operational integration among the armed forces of the member states.

The Supreme Council endorsed the Joint Defence Council's recommendation to appoint H E Major General Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Salim Al Balawi as the Commander of the Unified Military Command of the GCC, wishing him success in his mission.

The Supreme Council welcomed the efforts undertaken by the Interior Ministers' Committee regarding the unified tourist visa and the project for developing the traffic systems, endorsing the outcomes achieved and delegating the Interior Ministers to take the necessary actions in this regard.

The Supreme Council affirmed respect for the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, based on international charters, norms, and laws, rejecting any threats faced by any member state.

The Supreme Council condemned in the strongest terms the shocking and horrific crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip as part of a genocide and ethnic cleansing agenda, including the killing of civilians, torture, summary executions, enforced disappearances, forced displacement, and looting.

The Supreme Council praised the efforts of Qatar in mediating a ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip, reaffirming the contents of the joint statement issued on August 8, 2024, by Amir H H Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egypt President H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and US President H E Joe Biden concerning the necessity of reaching a ceasefire, releasing hostages and detainees, and calling for the resumption of negotiations.

The Supreme Council welcomed the decision issued by the International Court of Justice on May 24, 2024, ordering Israel to immediately cease military actions or any other activities in the Rafah governorate based on the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Supreme Council welcomed the United Kingdom's announcement on September 3, 2024, to suspend licenses for arms exports to the Israeli occupation to avoid their use in committing serious violations of international humanitarian law, including equipment used in the current war on the Gaza Strip.

The final statement affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, the need to end the Israeli occupation, and its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all occupied Palestinian territories.

The Supreme Council expressed its support for the efforts of Saudi Arabia in launching the“International Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution” in New York on September 26, 2024, in partnership with Norway and the European Union, to set a timeline for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and to end the Israeli occupation.

The Supreme Council reaffirmed its firm stances and previous resolutions condemning the continued Iranian occupation of the three islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa) belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

The Supreme Council affirmed that the Al Durra field is entirely situated within Kuwait's maritime territories. It declared that ownership of natural resources in the shared submerged zone adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti partitioned area, including the entire Al Durra field, is exclusively shared between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The Supreme Council emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue and respect among peoples and cultures, rejecting anything that promotes religious hatred and extremism.

The Supreme Council condemned the ongoing foreign support for terrorist groups and sectarian militias in the Middle East, which threaten Arab national security, destabilise the region, and obstruct international counter-terrorism efforts, particularly those of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The Council expressed its deep concern over the military escalation in the region, including the missile attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26, 2024, and their negative impact on regional security and stability.

The Supreme Council expressed the GCC countries' concern about the developments in the Iranian nuclear file, stressing the importance of reaching constructive understandings on this issue to maintain regional security and stability. It affirmed the GCC countries' readiness to cooperate and deal effectively with this file, and their participation in all regional and international negotiations and meetings related to it.