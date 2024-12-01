Jordan, Syria Discuss Developments In Aleppo, Idlib

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held discussions with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh on Sunday, focusing on the latest developments in Syria, particularly in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.During the phone call, Sabbagh provided an update on the situation in these areas, outlining its repercussions and the measures being undertaken to address ongoing challenges.Safadi underscored Jordan's deep concern over the unfolding developments and reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability, and the safety of its citizens. He emphasized Jordan's rejection of any actions that threaten Syria's security or stability.Safadi also highlighted the urgent need to amplify efforts to achieve a comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis, one that addresses its root causes, restores stability and security, safeguards Syria's sovereignty, and eliminates terrorism.Both ministers agreed to maintain ongoing communication and coordination aimed at fostering security and stability in the region.