Qatar Participates In Cairo Ministerial Conference To Enhance Humanitarian Response In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the Cairo Ministerial to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza, which was held today, December 2, under the title "A Year Since the Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza: Urgent Needs, Lasting Solutions."

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani led the State of Qatar's delegation at the conference.

Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, in her speech before the conference, reiterated Qatar's firm stance in supporting efforts aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip. She noted that the State of Qatar has worked over the past period, in coordination with the relevant United Nations agencies, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to implement various humanitarian initiatives to deliver aid to the Palestinian people, despite the great and increasing challenges facing the international relief and humanitarian effort.

Her Excellency indicated that after more than a year since the brutal war on the Gaza Strip and the continued suffering of the Palestinian people in the Strip, and despite the persistent and tireless mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of deterioration of living conditions, leading to a severe shortage of food, medicine, and basic life necessities.

Her Excellency added that the suffering of the people of Gaza continues to worsen as the aggression continues to destroy residential neighborhoods, health, and educational facilities, infrastructure, and shelters for the displaced people.

Her Excellency stressed that this tragic situation calls for urgent action to open humanitarian corridors without restrictions or conditions, and to expedite the entry of relief supplies to avoid the loss of more lives, especially among children, the sick, and the elderly.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar has recently launched an air bridge to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, based on its firm and principled commitment to support the Palestinian brethren, and in accordance with the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In this regard, Her Excellency indicated that around 100 Qatari aircraft carried urgent relief aid, including food and medicine, to the Gaza Strip, and returned carrying a number of orphaned, sick, and injured children to complete their treatment in Doha, after the State of Qatar undertook to treat 1,500 injured people and sponsor 3,000 orphans from the Strip.

Her Excellency also referred to the State of Qatar's announcement last September of a pledge of USD 100 million to be allocated to the humanitarian response in Palestine, in addition to a previous pledge of USD 50 million, in addition to the State of Qatar's continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the provision of around USD 4.5 million in cash assistance to workers and patients in the Gaza Strip currently stranded in the occupied West Bank.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's emphasis on the importance of supporting the mandate granted to the UNRWA in accordance with General Assembly Resolution No. 302, stressing the right of Palestinian refugees to return, which is guaranteed by General Assembly Resolution No. 194 and Security Council Resolution No. 237. She urged all countries to enhance their support for UNRWA to face the increasing challenges.

Her Excellency considered that stopping the Palestinian bloodshed begins with a ceasefire, adding that from here, the State of Qatar urges the international community to move quickly and seriously to oblige all parties to abide by the relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution No. 2728 and Resolution No. 2735, which call for a complete and immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to begin the entry of urgent humanitarian aid.

Her Excellency also emphasized that ending the suffering of the Palestinian people begins with achieving international and humanitarian justice. In this context, she reiterated the State of Qatar's firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on ending the occupation and recognizing Palestinian rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, particularly the Palestinian right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the importance of all parties adhering to international humanitarian law and strengthening the role of the United Nations and its agencies in ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, reiterating the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of all Israeli measures that prevent UNRWA and humanitarian organizations from carrying out their duties in delivering aid to the Palestinian territories.