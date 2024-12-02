U.S. Announces $725M In New Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. has unveiled a $725 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells, unmanned aerial systems, Stinger missiles, and other weaponry.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in a statement published on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"As part of the surge in security assistance that announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia's ongoing attacks," Blinken said.

According to the statement, this additional assistance, provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $725 million.

The aid package includes Stinger missiles; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); Non-persistent antipersonnel landmines; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles; small arms and ammunition; demolitions equipment and munitions; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken said.

