Kyiv Mayor Meets With German Chancellor

Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I emphasized that Germany and other partners must strengthen their support for Ukraine, as the situation on the front remains critical. That is why I once again urged the German Chancellor to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. Together with missile systems from other countries, they can strengthen Ukraine's positions," he said.

Klitschko highlighted the importance of strong negotiating positions for Ukraine. "If we want peace and stability to return to Europe, it is important not to succumb to Putin's blackmail, especially his nuclear blackmail," he said.

"And we need to not just end the war. [It must be ended] on the condition that Ukraine's national interests are not violated. Otherwise, peace will be an illusion, a mere pause before Russia's next aggression," he said.

Klitschko stressed that any diplomatic resolution must include reliable security guarantees. "The only real guarantee of Ukraine's security is its membership in NATO. This invitation should apply to all of Ukraine, not just a part of it," he said.

"Without Ukraine, it is impossible to build a new, effective security system in Europe," he added.

