Celebrate The Holidays At Noodles & Company With The Return Of Crispidays: Four New Festive Flavors You Won't Want To Miss!

Experience Craveable Moments this

Season with Weekly Limited-Edition Crispy Drops, Available All Month Long



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS ), the fast-casual brand known for delivering Uncommon Goodness, is serving up holiday cheer with the return of its fan-favorite Holiday CrispiDays celebration. Starting today, guests can enjoy a new limited-edition Holiday Crispy flavor each week, adding a festive twist to its renowned classic treat. These exclusive flavors will drop every Monday throughout the month, spreading joy one Crispy at a time.

Noodles & Company unveils holiday-themed Crispy flavors in the return of the CrispiDays Celebration.

Noodles Adds a Festive Twist to Your Holiday Favorites

This holiday season, Noodles & Company is elevating its classic Crispy treat with four limited-time flavors, made fresh daily and available while supplies last. Noodles' holiday crispies start with the same craveable base of melted butter, marshmallows, and crispy rice cereal. From there, Noodles adds a touch of seasonal magic, transforming each crispy into a festive experience. Here's what to look forward to:





Week One (12/2-12/8): S'mores Crispy – A nostalgic blend of crispy rice cereal, graham crackers, chocolate chips, and marshmallows.

Week Two (12/9-12/15): Cinnamon Crunch Crispy – A cozy mix of crispy rice cereal, Cinnamon Crunch Flakes, and marshmallows.

Week Three (12/16-12/22): Chocolate Peppermint Crispy – A wintery combo of crispy chocolate rice cereal, peppermint chocolate, and marshmallows. Week Four (12/23-12/29): Cake Batter Crispy – A celebratory treat with crispy rice cereal, cake batter, rainbow sprinkles, and marshmallows.

"The return of CrispiDays is a fun tradition that brings our guests and team together to celebrate the season," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "We're thrilled to reintroduce this limited-time event, offering our fans a series of uniquely crafted flavors that capture the spirit of the holidays. At Noodles, we're dedicated to creating memorable moments, and CrispiDays allows us to spread holiday cheer in a way that's both delicious and fun. It's our way of adding a little extra magic to every guest's visit.



Even More Reasons to Celebrate

Throughout its CrispiDays celebration, guests who spend a minimum of $15 can get a Crispy for only $1 using code CRISPIDAYS, while supplies last. For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees there's always a reward available for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering , a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. These new Macs and more are available as craveable catering options. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick-up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information, please visit



About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Forbes has recognized Noodles as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021 and 2024. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit

.



