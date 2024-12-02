Interstellar Communication Holdings And Olympia Point Ventures Announce Redistribution Partnership For Starlink

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the“Company” or“Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, is pleased to announce a partnership with IndyLogic Technologies, doing business as Olympia Point Ventures, LLC, a certified master agent of Starlink services. This agreement, effective November 22, 2024, enables Interstellar Communication to act as an authorized agent for Olympia's solutions, including Starlink's satellite internet services.

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. By leveraging advanced satellites, user-friendly hardware, and extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet to users worldwide.

This partnership agreement allows Interstellar Communication to integrate Starlink's advanced internet services into its offering portfolio. Through the icMercury platform, users will have a convenient one-stop shop to explore and access diverse space-related solutions offered by various companies. These services aim to enrich daily life by providing innovative solutions tailored to meet modern needs.

“I am thrilled to partner with Interstellar Communication Holdings to expand access to Starlink's transformative satellite internet technology. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the digital divide and empower businesses and communities with the connectivity they need to thrive in today's world. Together, we are making high-speed, reliable internet a reality for underserved regions and driving innovation in communication solutions,” said Toby Reeves, CEO of Olympia Point Ventures.

“As a certified Starlink master agent, Olympia Point Ventures underscores a strong commitment to bridging the digital divide,” said Lijie Zhu, Chair of Interstellar Communication Holdings.“This collaboration enables us to help extend reliable internet to underserved regions and support broader connectivity goals. By bringing space-related services closer to everyday users, we hope to unlock new possibilities and improve access to modern technology. As we like to say, teamwork makes the dream work.”

About Olympia Point Ventures

Olympia Point Ventures is a diversified holding company, with its flagship, IndyLogic Technologies, a 27-year-old technology services provider specializing in legacy application development, AI solutions, cloud services, Innovation Centers, and Starlink internet, supporting Olympia's portfolio of businesses.

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-registered company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

Interstellar Communication is scheduled to launch the first icMercury PocketQube satellite via SpaceX in February 2025.

For more information, please visit .

Contact:

About icMercury

icMercury bridges the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. Inspired by the dynamic Mercury planet, our platform brings the cosmos closer to everyone. With innovative PocketQube satellite technology, we make space exploration accessible, eco-friendly, and engaging for all. Our vision is to create a community where space enthusiasts, environmental experts, and everyday stargazers can connect, share, and thrive.

The management team will present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 3:40 pm ET on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. Register at to attend and receive updates.

