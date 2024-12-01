Itron’S Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management System To Manage Rooftop Solar Generation In Australia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data-Driven Solution to Enable Jemena, at AEMO's Direction, to Remotely Manage Consumer Resources for Energy System Reliability

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is collaborating with Jemena , a provider of and electricity services to millions of customers in Australia, to deploy Itron's Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management System (LV DERMS) to manage rooftop solar generation and enhance resiliency within the energy system. The innovative data-driven and flexible solution transforms the planning and operating risks caused by consumer energy resources (CERs), specifically solar, into opportunities. LV DERMS will help address challenges stemming from the integration of CER into the low voltage network with real-time insights to enable operational decisions.

Following the emergency solar backstop mechanism mandated by the Victorian Government, from Oct. 1, 2024, all new or upgraded rooftop solar systems must have a utility compatible inverter and reliable internet connection that will allow utilities to manage minimum demand. The Itron LV DERMS solution enables Jemena, at the direction of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), to remotely curtail solar power generation when supply and demand imbalances occur within the electricity grid. This capability ensures compliance with the Victoria mandate and offers an easy-to-install, cost-effective and secure solution for addressing stability challenges faced by AEMO, which stem from the low voltage distribution network.

Itron's LV DERMS allows Jemena to continuously collect and process secure solar system generation data from all new rooftop solar connected to the system from Oct. 1, 2024. Near real-time information provides Jemena with visibility into the energy levels in their distribution network to respond and prevent grid instability caused by excess generation within the energy system. When Jemena moderates solar input to the grid to ensure grid reliability, customer electricity supply will continue uninterrupted. Itron's LV DERMS offers a seamless deployment with Jemena's existing back-office systems, delivering a complete view of the electricity network performance.

“Across Jemena's electricity distribution network, we are seeing more customers adopt solar panels, electric vehicles and other technologies than ever before. While solar generation is beneficial to customers and a sustainable way to power homes, excess solar power can cause supply-demand imbalance within the energy system and potentially overload it,” said Georgia Cronin, General Manager Customer & Energy Solutions at Jemena .“Itron's LV DERMS helps us manage minimum demand and contributes to keeping the lights on for our customers.”

“Maximizing the contribution of consumer energy resources (CERs) is key to meeting Australia's climate goals, and with rooftop solar at 30% penetration, it's growing faster than any other renewable sources across the continent. Australia recognizes the risks to the energy system from rooftop solar and is leading the industry as they implement mandates to prepare for the future of CERs,” said Alex Beveridge, Itron's director of sales for APAC .“Designed specifically for the Australian market, our LV DERMS not only addresses the stability challenges facing the energy system but will also help Jemena better understand capacity constraints within the electricity distribution network. With Itron's solutions already integrated at the edge of many Australian utility providers' Advanced Metering Infrastructures (AMI) networks, deploying Itron's LV DERMS provides a cost-effective and streamlined approach, as seen with Jemena.”

To learn how Australia is optimizing CERs to meet the country's net-zero future, join the Smart Energy International webcast featuring spokespeople from Itron and Jemena on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 3:00 p.m. AEDT or on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. PST here .

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: .

Itron and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and jurisdictions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Sharon Chong

Field Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific

Office: +65 69837687

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: