Army Brings Down Smuggling Drone On Western Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted a smuggling attempt involving a drone along its western frontier within its area of responsibility.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that "Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone foiled a smuggling attempt using a drone that tried to cross the Kingdom's border."

The source noted that the rules of engagement were applied after detecting and tracking the drone, which was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory, according to a JAF statement.

The seized items were handed over to relevant authorities, the source added.

The source stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising its varied capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.