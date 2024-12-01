Iraqi PM, Iranian President Discussed Situation In Syria, Palestine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 2 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, and Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, held talks yesterday, to address escalating tensions in the Middle East, including the conflicts in Gaza and Syria, according to a statement from al-Sudani's office.

During a phone call, the two leaders stressed the need for intensified regional cooperation, to halt the war in Gaza and prevent further destabilisation in Syria, warning that, continued unrest could threaten regional security and stability.

The talks came as Syria faces renewed violence.

On Wednesday, rebel groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched a major offensive in the western countryside of Aleppo province.– NNN-NINA