JTB Concludes Participation In Qatar Travel Mart 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Board (JTB) has concluded its participation in the Qatar Mart 2024 (QTM), which was held in Doha, with a wide participation of representatives of Qatari and Arab and travel agencies.

JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat stressed that Jordan's presence comes within the framework of the board's strategy to enhance the Kingdom's position as a "distinguished" tourist destination at the regional and international levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Arabiyat noted that JTB is "committed" to providing an "exceptional" tourism experience for visitors and building "strong" relations with travel agencies in Qatar and the Gulf nations, especially since the Kingdom "has a lot to offer and aspires to achieve tangible results through this participation."

The JTB also aimed to enhance Jordanian presence in the Qatari tourism market, which is an "important" gateway to attracting visitors from Gulf countries, as the board focused on building "strategic" partnerships with Qatari travel agencies to increase tourists to the Kingdom, he pointed out.

Arabiyat said that the JTB 's pavilion witnessed "remarkable" turnout, as a variety of Jordanian tourist products were showcased and information was provided about Jordan's cultural events and tourist experiences, such as archaeological and natural sites.

Promotional brochures were distributed to introduce visitors to the Kingdom's tourism components that make it a "distinguished" destination.

During the exhibition, the JTB held several meetings with senior officials in the Qatari tourist sector and representatives of travel agencies to go over cooperation prospects and development of joint tourism relations.

Expressing their admiration for Jordanian tourist products, several visitors to the Jordanian pavilion voiced desire to visit the Kingdom to explore its "rich and diverse" nature.