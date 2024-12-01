To Keep Russia From Dodging Sanctions World Needs Unity - Costa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is aware of the existing problems with Russia evading international sanctions, but since Moscow receives critical components and spare parts through third countries, stopping these schemes requires the united efforts of the whole world.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, who spoke at a joint press with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He stressed that European companies do not sell components and spare parts to Russia so the latter receives them through third countries, and this is precisely why the issue remains challenging as targeted action and united efforts of the whole world are required, Costa believes.

He added that the EU, in close cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, should identify such components and spare parts and reach out to private companies in third countries to stop Russia from evading sanctions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a meeting with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, stated that the Ukrainian side had provided European partners with lists of companies that, despite the sanctions, keep selling their products to Russia. Zelensky said Ukraine is now awaiting a response from the EU.

Today, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. They came to Ukraine on the first day of their mandate in these positions.