Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit Final Communique: More Cooperation, Addressing Numerous Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Arab Gulf leaders, in a final communique of the 45th GCC Summit, held in Kuwait Sunday, called for bolstering cooperation amongst Council members on all possible domains as well as addressing numerous challenges facing the region.

The final communique, issued by the Supreme council of the GCC, expressed deep sorrow over the pass away of the late Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying that the deceased Gulf leader left a legacy of achievements and accomplishments that would be remembered for years to come by the Gulf, Arab, and Muslim nations.

The council congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on gaining trust of the Kuwaiti people, touting his leadership of the State of Kuwait in addition to contributions to the GCC.

The council expressed gratitude to the Amir of Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for chairing the previous 44th summit in Doha, commending the numerous important accomplishments that came out of the summit.

It congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful Hajj Season and stressed that the Kingdom, leadership and people, had done their utmost to serve the pilgrims from all around the globe.

The council lauded the outcome of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which focused on the Palestinian cause and unconditional support to the Palestinian people for a sovereign independent state.

The council touched on the Bahraini initiative to host the intra-Islamic dialogue conference in February of 2025, deeming the event an excellent platform to promote dialogue, understanding, and unity among Muslim nations.

In the final communique, the council congratulated Bahrain on successfully hosting the 33rd Arab Summit on May 16, 2024, commending the excellent preparation and results of the grand Arab event.

The Council also commended Bahrain on the success of the ISF World School Summer Games.

On Qatar hosting of the 2024 the Web Summit, the final communique of the council lauded the Gulf country for organizing the event, which resulted in a pledge of USD one billion to support emerging companies in Qatar and the region, part of the Qatari 2030 Vision for development.

The council lauded the Kuwait-hosted fourth senior-level conference on bolstering global cooperation in fighting terrorism and building flexible mechanisms for border security -- the Kuwait phase of the Dushanbe process on November 4-5, 2024, which supports the UN global agreement on coordinating efforts against terrorism.

The council welcomed the success of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, touting the important items to government work, Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) quantum computing, and inter-government work cooperation.

The council commended the results of the Summit for the Future, which was held in New York on September 22, which approved the Pact for the Future. The document sets course for security, sustainable development, Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as finding solutions to ailing problems such climate change and the digital gap.

The council reflected on the success of the global Logistics Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 12-14, 2024, which hopefully assist in developing global logistic work and operations to achieve global sustainability.

The council valued the UAE and the World Health Organization (WHO) collaboration to establish a global center for logistic emergencies and also the signing of an agreement worth USD three million between the two sides to support Sudanese refugees in Chad.

The supreme council expressed appreciation toward Qatar's award for combating corruption and the Qatari vision to create a world rid of corruption as part of the international efforts within this task. The award, established in 2016, had become an international platform to celebrating organizations, institutes and individuals who contribution to anti-corruption and good governance.

The council lauded the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in Doha, which highlighted "Sports Diplomacy" as a tool to bring the globe together in harmony as observed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar.

The Supreme Council commended efforts within Cyber Security amongst GCC countries, especially the one led by Saud Arabia within the 2024-28 strategy, which launched its unified platform in this regard.

The Supreme Council congratulated US President-elected Donald Trump on winning the election in November, hoping that the US-GCC ties would go forward during his Presidency.

Meanwhile, the council reviewed the GCC Secretariat's report on achieving the vision of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz's vision approved in the 36th GCC Summit in 2015, affirming that the council worked effortlessly to bolster economic unity, defense, and security amongst GCC member states to safeguard Gulf interest and bolstering strategic cooperation and coordination regionally and internationally.

The council called on all GCC entities to implement the vision of the Saudi King according to the agreed upon schedule to push forward for overall development, tasking in the process, the GCC Secretariat to work on a report to be forwarded to the council.

On joint GCC cooperation, the Supreme Council viewed efforts, based on the 2015 Saudi initiatives, to transition from the phase of cooperation to unification, tasking the Secretariat to look further into the matter and take the necessary decisions.

The Supreme Council stressed the importance of unifying stances of the GCC members against all challenges via boost cooperation and fending of threats.

The council expressed satisfaction towards what was reached in the 18th regular meeting of heads of parliaments and national councils of the GCC, which held in November of 12, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The council was informed on the accomplishment reports of the GCC health cities, the report on implementing international health regulations in the region concerning GCC health emergencies, and the secretariat report on laborers health check.

The Supreme Council approved the unified guidelines to empower individuals with special needs in the GCC in addition to amendments on the unified system for insurance for Gulf citizens.

The Supreme Council expressed appreciation of member states' efforts in anti-corruption, improving transparency via implementing governance on state-owned companies, in addition to providing media and awareness content of GCC anticorruption organizations.

The council also approved the political legislative document of the GCC.



The council called for intensifying efforts in energy transformation and climate change, bolstering efforts in this regard under the umbrella of the green Middle East initiative.

The council affirmed that it adopted the main pillars for social, economic, and environmental transformations through implementing accords such as the UAE COP28 agreement, which came out of the conference held in Dubai in 2023 as well as the agreements which came out of the COP29, which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Supreme Council stressed the importance of stabilizing global energy economy, taking balanced policies that would not eliminate energy sources via innovation reducing emissions and leading to sustainable economic growth for all.

The council also lauded the member states' efforts in lower pollution, recycling, and reusing material, matters included in the Saudi green initiative, the Middle East green initiative, and national projects of each GCC country.

The Supreme council welcomed the first Global Food Security Summit 2024, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 26-27, an event that saw international participation of world leaders and organizations.

The Supreme Council also lauded the UAE initiatives to face water and food scarcity on a global scale that offered life to millions from around the globe.

The council commended the UAE for its agriculture national initiative, which helped in supporting agriculture and food sustainability. The UAE, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, had offered USD 200 million to push for agricultural innovation globally, a matter appreciated by the council.

The Supreme Council welcomed the UAE's hosting of the UN conference for water in 2026, reflecting a strong commitment to future generations and international cooperation.

The council lauded International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, an event, which drew the participation of 77 countries and the visiting of millions from across the globe.

The council approved the 21st joint defense council's proposals for military integration amongst GCC countries, commending security and defense training in 2024.

The council approved decisions by the 41st meeting of the Interior Ministers held in Doha on November 20, 2024, welcoming a proposal on anti-money laundering for 2025 in addition to initiatives and projects concerning digital transformation of joint security services.

The council welcomed the efforts by the Interior Ministers committee in regards to the unified tourism visa and the project to develop traffic laws, tasking ministers to implement issues pertaining such affairs.

The council approved the GCC anti-narcotics strategy 2025-28 and formed a joint committee for such task.

The Supreme Council renewed commitment for a stable and secure region to reinforce cooperation and ties amongst Gulf citizens and achieve sustainable development.

The council affirmed its respect of sovereignty of each member country based on international laws and norms, expressing refusal to all external threats against GCC countries and reinforce notions of joint defense.

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, the council condemned the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the targeting of innocent civilians forced to be displaced and even killed if refusing to move.

The Supreme Council called for an immediate ceasefire and the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian relief aid to the war torn Palestinian region.

The council affirmed that the Israeli occupation must take full responsibility for the killing of tens of thousands of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, namely women, children, and elderly, which were all crimes against humanity.



The GCC Supreme Council expressed absolute rejection to any justifications or excuses to describe the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza as "the right to defend itself," and urged the international community to take the necessary measures within the international law in response to the practices of the Israeli occupation's government and the collective punishment policy being implemented against Palestinians in Gaza.

The GCC Supreme Council strongly condemned the heinous and shocking crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, under the context of genocide and ethnic cleansing, including killing, torturing, executing and displacing civilians, expressing its support to Palestinians and warned of displacing them, calling for protecting them.

They demanded the UNSC to form an independent international committee to investigate these crimes and take serious steps to prevent further crimes and hold those responsible accountable as well as providing the Palestinian with an international protection.

The GCC Supreme Council condemned the Israeli occupation's continuous destruction and storming of facilities throughout Gaza, in a blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law.

The GCC Supreme Council condemned the Israeli occupation's continuous targeting of humanitarian and UN organizations in the Gaza Strip, and the continuous attacks of settlers on the humanitarian aid convoys, urging the Israeli occupation's forces to protect these convoys under the pretext of international law and let them be delivered to Gaza.

The GCC Supreme Council condemned the statements of Israeli Prime Minister and the attempts on justifying the continuous violations of international laws and conventions, and condemned their seize of the Philadelphi Corridor and closing down Rafah crossing. It stressed the importance of opening up all the crossings immediately without conditions, affirming GCC's stand alongside Egypt in facing their allegations while also warning of the consequences of the provocative statements.

The GCC Supreme Council welcomed the results of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 Nov 2024, to unify efforts and work on an end to the war on Gaza.

The GCC Supreme Council praised the efforts made by Qatar in mediating a ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of aid to the besieged Strip.

The GCC Supreme Council called on implementing resolutions 2735, 2712, and 2720 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, the release and exchange hostages, return of civilians to their homes, actively and safely distributing the humanitarian aid in a wider range, and the withdraw of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The GCC Supreme Council affirmed the importance of preparing a comprehensive plan to bring back Palestinian Authority to Gaza Strip and reject any measure to separate it from the West Bank, noting that any suggestion about the Strip's future should be under the context of a unified Palestinian State, as well as going forward with implementing the two-state solution.

The GCC Supreme Council welcomed the International Court of Justice's resolution on 24 May 2024, that orders Israeli occupation of immediately stopping the military attack and/or any other attacks in Rafah crossing, stressing the importance of opening and allowing aid to enter to Gaza safely, as well as guaranteeing the safety of the entrance of any investigating committee about the genocide.

The GCC Supreme Council welcomed the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of a resolution calling on all states to stop selling, transporting and transferring of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment to the Israeli occupation, in order to prevent further violations of international law, and to stop supporting their authorities in its aggression against Palestinians.

The GCC Supreme Council welcomed the UK's declaration on 3 September 2024 of suspending license of exporting weapons to Israeli occupation to avoid its use in dangerous violations of the International Humanitarian Law.

The GCC Supreme Council welcomed President Emmanual Macron of France proposal to refrain from handing weapons to the Israeli occupation in Gaza, noting that this is an important step to stopping the war.

The GCC Supreme Council praised South Africa's efforts in filing a case to the International Court of Justice to halt the attacks and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza on the 26th of January 2024, which aimed at stopping any practices or statements that would lead to the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Supreme Council also welcomed South Africa's added evidence submitted to the ICJ on the 28th of October 2024.

The GCC Supreme Council called on the UNSC to take measures against the Israeli occupation's forced displacement and genocide of the Palestinian people, under Chapter Seven of the UN Charter.

The GCC Supreme Council praised the outcomes of the Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza Conference, held in Jordan in coordination with Egypt and the UN on 11th of June, 2024.

The GCC Supreme Council commended the efforts of the GCC and Arab nations on their political stance to end the Israeli occupation's aggression in Gaza, the GCC's humanitarian relief to Gaza, and campaigns to aid the Palestinian people under siege in Gaza.



The supreme council approved proposals by the joint defense council to assign Major General Abdulaziz bin Ahmad Al-Balawi as commander of the unified GCC command.

The Supreme Council reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation, and its support for the Palestinian people's sovereignty over all occupied Palestinian territories.

The Council called on all countries to complete the procedures for recognizing the State of Palestine and to take urgent collective action to achieve a lasting solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council emphasized the need to intensify international efforts to resolve the conflict in a manner that guarantees all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Supreme Council stressed the importance of the initiatives announced by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain at the 33rd Arab Summit held in Bahrain, calling for an international peace conference to establish a secure, independent, and sovereign Palestinian state, and Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

The Council also reiterated the summit's call to deploy international protection and peacekeeping forces under UN auspices in the occupied Palestinian territories until the two-state solution is implemented.

The Supreme Council expressed its support for Saudi Arabia's efforts to launch the Global Alliance for Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York on September 26, 2024, in partnership with Norway and the European Union, and it seeks to set a timetable for establishing an independent Palestinian state and ending the Israeli occupation.

The Council welcomed the outcomes of the coalition's first meeting in Riyadh on October 30-31, 2024, with over 90 participating countries and organizations, as well as the second meeting held in Brussels on November 28, 2024, and the Council called on all peace-seeking countries to join the initiative.

The Council reaffirmed its support for the Saudi, European Union, and Arab League initiative to revive the Middle East peace process through a "Peace Day" effort in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan.

The Supreme Council praised the results of meetings held by the ministerial committee, led by Saudi Arabia, formed by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit to halt Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

It urged international action to support Palestine's efforts to gain further international recognition and achieve full UN membership.

The Council welcomed the recognition of Palestine by Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia, which encouraged other countries to follow suit in recognizing the State of Palestine.

The Supreme Council emphasized the importance of continued efforts by the Arab ministerial committee, chaired by Bahrain, to mobilize international support for Palestine's recognition and full UN membership, as well as the convening of an international peace conference and providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

The Council commended Arab efforts to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation, restore unity, and unify the Palestinian ranks. It welcomed the signing of the "Beijing Declaration" by Palestinian factions on July 23, 2024, aimed at ending division and promoting unity, expressing hope for its implementation.

The Council welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on July 18, 2024, deeming Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967 as illegal and outlining the consequences of the occupation.

The Council praised the legal arguments presented by GCC states and friendly countries before the Court on the issue.

The Council condemned the Israeli occupation's campaigns against UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and affirming support for the UN Secretary-General's role in promoting dialogue and reinforcing international peace and security, particularly in the Middle East.

The Council welcomed the UN General Assembly's September 18, 2024, resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation's illegal existence in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Assembly's recognition of Palestine's eligibility for full UN membership, and it urged the Security Council to expedite a resolution granting Palestine full UN membership.

The Council called on the international community to intervene against the targeting of Palestinians in Jerusalem, including forced evictions, and attempts on demographic and sacred sites, emphasizing the need to refrain from unilateral measures.

The Council condemned the Israeli occupation's March 6, 2024, approval of 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank and the continued Judaization efforts in Jerusalem, in violation of international resolutions and human rights laws, undermining peace opportunities, and it denounced the Israeli occupation's actions to expand settlements and displace Palestinians.

The Council praised UNESCO's October 16, 2024, resolution demanding the Israeli occupation to cease its unilateral measures aimed at altering Jerusalem's historical and legal status, declaring them null and void.

The Council welcomed the April 22, 2024, report by the Independent Commission on the performance of the UNRWA and emphasized the agency's critical role in providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Council condemned the Israeli occupation Knesset's October 28, 2024, laws banning UNRWA operations in Palestinian territories, calling it a dangerous precedent.

The Council denounced the Knesset's July 18, 2024, approval of a decision rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, dismissing the decision as a challenge to international legitimacy and peace efforts.

The Council condemned the Israeli occupation's classification of UNRWA as a terrorist organization, calling for international action against the occupation's plans to undermine the agency's vital services for millions of Palestinians.

The Council condemned repeated Israeli incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a severe violation of international law and the status quo, escalating tensions.

The Council denounced the Knesset's October 30, 2024, law prohibiting diplomatic missions in East Jerusalem.



The Supreme Council reaffirmed its established positions and previous resolutions condemning the continued Iranian occupation of the three islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Moussa - belonging to the United Arab Emirates, it reiterated the following: Support for the UAE's right to sovereignty over its three islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Moussa), including their territorial waters, airspace, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone, as an integral part of UAE territory.

The view that any decisions, practices, or actions taken by Iran regarding the three islands are null and void and do not alter the historical and legal facts that affirm the UAE's sovereignty over them.

A call for Iran to respond to the UAE's efforts to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or by referring the matter to the International Court of Justice.

The Supreme Council condemned Iran's continued construction of residential facilities to settle Iranians on the three occupied UAE islands and the escalating measures taken by Iranian authorities.

Those measures include statements by Arslan Maleki, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, on May 12, 2024, regarding Iran's intention to provide illegal land and housing projects on the occupied Abu Moussa Island.

They also referred to statements made the late Iranian President on February 4, 2024, during a cabinet meeting about Iran's industrial initiatives on the islands, and remarks by Mohammad Mokhber, First Vice President of Iran, on January 11, 2024, claiming progress on what he referred to as the development document for the three islands, which includes constructing facilities and housing projects.

The Council also condemned Iran's announcement on November 5, 2024, by The Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Ali Akbar Safaei, about plans to establish 110 housing units on Abu Musa Island and the opening of a port on the island.

It denounced Iranian military maneuvers involving the UAE's three occupied islands, their territorial waters, airspace, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone, particularly the military exercises conducted on Abu Moussa Island on June 20, 2024.

The Council called on Iran to cease such provocations, which violate the sovereignty of an independent state, undermine trust, threaten regional security and stability, and endanger the safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf.

The Council condemned repeated visits by senior Iranian officials to the occupied UAE islands, including a visit on November 5, 2024, by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development to Abu Moussa Island to support the illegal construction of 110 housing units, and it also criticized the visit by Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on October 25, 2024, where he claimed the islands belong to Iran.

Regarding Al-Durra Field, the Supreme Council affirmed that Al-Durra Field lies entirely within Kuwait's maritime zones, and reiterated that the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entirety of Al-Durra Field, are jointly owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

These two countries have the rights to exploit the resources in accordance with international law and relevant agreements, and the Council firmly rejected any claims by other parties over the field or the adjacent submerged area.

On Combating Terrorism and Extremism, the Council reaffirmed its consistent stance on rejecting terrorism and extremism in all its forms, regardless of source, and condemned any justifications for such acts, and emphasized the need to cut off financing for terrorism and support international efforts to combat it, adding that terrorism is not linked to any religion, culture, nationality, or ethnicity.

The Council called for promoting dialogue and mutual respect among nations and cultures, rejecting hatred and extremism, and fostering international efforts to enhance tolerance and coexistence, and it condemned statements offensive to Islam and Muslims and stressed the importance of countering hate and negative stereotyping of religions.

It condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan that caused numerous civilian casualties, expressing concern over escalating violence, including attacks in Karachi (October 7, 2024), Dukki (October 11, 2024), Mastung (November 1, 2024), Quetta (November 9, 2024), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (November 21, 2024).

The Council criticized foreign support for terrorist groups and sectarian militias in the Middle East, which undermine regional stability and hinder global anti-terrorism efforts, particularly the coalition against so-called Islamic State (IS).

It urged decisive measures to combat terrorism, extremism, and hate speech, highlighting their detrimental effects on global peace and stability, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolutions 2686 (2023) and 2734 (2024).



The Council emphasized the importance of Iran adhering to international principles, including good neighborliness, respecting sovereignty, refraining from interference, and resolving disputes peacefully.

It congratulated Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran, wishing him and the Iranian people success and progress.

The Council expressed concern over escalating military tensions in the region, including missile strikes on Iran on October 26, 2024, urging de-escalation to preserve regional stability.

It stressed the urgency of constructive agreements on Iran's nuclear program to ensure regional security and called for comprehensive negotiations addressing concerns such as ballistic missiles, drones, and maritime safety.

The Council urged Iran to adhere to uranium enrichment limits for peaceful purposes and fulfill its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

It highlighted the need to ensure maritime security and protect international trade routes from threats to regional stability.

On Yemen, the Council reaffirmed full support for Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, led by Rashad Al-Alimi, and its efforts to achieve stability and a comprehensive political resolution in line with the Gulf Initiative, National Dialogue Conference outcomes, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

The Supreme Council welcomed the continued sincere efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, as well as the ongoing communications with all Yemeni parties, to revive the political process. These efforts aim to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen.

The Council emphasized the importance of the Houthis positively engaging with international and UN-led efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and seriously considering peace initiatives and efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Council renewed its support for the efforts of the United Nations and its Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to reach a comprehensive political solution in accordance with the three references. It also praised the Yemeni government's commitment to renewing the humanitarian truce announced by the United Nations in Yemen.

The Council welcomed the statement issued by the UN envoy's office regarding the positive agreement between Yemeni parties to de-escalate tensions related to the banking sector and Yemen Airways. It reiterated support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace and security for Yemen and its people.

The Council urged Yemeni parties to fully implement the measures announced by the UN envoy on December 23, 2023. These measures include a nationwide ceasefire, improvements in living conditions, and preparations for an inclusive political process under UN auspices. It commended the UN's role in maintaining the truce since April 2022 and called for firm action against Houthi practices that hinder peace efforts by the UN and regional states.

The Council expressed deep concern over developments in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, stressing the importance of de-escalation to preserve regional security and maritime rights under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It condemned foreign interference in Yemen's internal affairs, including the smuggling of military experts and weapons to the Houthis, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2216, 2231, and 2624.

The Council welcomed the outcomes of the joint technical committee's meetings, which included Yemen, GCC member states, regional development funds, and international organizations. The goal is to prioritize Yemen's developmental needs and deliver essential services to its people.

It commended Saudi Arabia for depositing the third tranche of its USD 1.2 billion support package to address Yemen's budget deficit, including USD 250 million allocated for salaries, operational costs, and food security. The Council highlighted Saudi Arabia's commitment to Yemen's stability and economic recovery.

The Council also praised the UAE's funding of a solar power plant in Aden with a 120 MW capacity and its delivery of fuel shipments to boost electricity generation in Aden and liberated provinces.

Additionally, it lauded Kuwait's decision to provide three aircraft and two engines to support Yemen's aviation sector.

The Council acknowledged the achievements of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Gulf Cooperation Council's humanitarian assistance to Yemen. It highlighted the Saudi program's efforts, which have implemented 229 development projects in seven key sectors, including health, education, and demining activities through the "Masam" project, which has cleared 467,431 landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The Council called on the Houthis to release all detained employees of the UN, the US Embassy, and other international organizations, stressing that these actions violate international law and diplomatic norms.

On Iraq, the Supreme Council reaffirmed its steadfast positions and decisions regarding Iraq, emphasizing its support for efforts to achieve security and stability in the country.

It stressed the importance of maintaining Iraq's territorial integrity, full sovereignty, Arab identity, social fabric, and national unity, while supporting Iraq in combating terrorist groups and armed militias to uphold state sovereignty and enforce the rule of law.

The Supreme Council commended the positive partnership between the GCC and Iraq, and affirmed its commitment to advancing the electrical interconnection project to link Iraq to the GCC electricity grid. This initiative aims to enhance integration and connectivity between Iraq and GCC countries, serving mutual interests and paving the way for further cooperation in the future.

The Supreme Council condemned all terrorist operations targeting civilians and security forces in Iraq. It reiterated the GCC's solidarity with Iraq in combating terrorism and extremism, and condemned external attacks on Iraq. The Council emphasized the need to respect Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing the GCC's unified stance in support of Iraq.

The Supreme Council urged Iraq to resume meetings of the legal and technical teams concerned with border demarcation beyond border mark 162. It also called on Iraq to respond to Kuwait's request to resume meetings of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi Joint Committee for regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.

The Supreme Council emphasized the importance of Iraq respecting Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhering to bilateral and international commitments, and abiding by relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 833 (1993) concerning the Kuwait-Iraq border demarcation.

It called on Iraq to work towards completing the maritime border demarcation beyond mark 162 and to adhere to the maritime navigation agreement in Khor Abdullah signed on April 29, 2012.

The Council rejected the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling and its historical inaccuracies, deeming any unilateral actions by Iraq regarding Khor Abdullah invalid. It also rejected Iraq's unilateral annulment of the 2008 security exchange protocol and related agreements.

The Supreme Council reaffirmed its support for UN Security Council Resolution 2732 (2024) and underscored the importance of continued UN monitoring of issues related to Kuwaiti prisoners, missing persons, and property, including the national archive. It advocated appointing a high-level coordinator by the UN Secretary-General to follow up on these matters, urging Iraq's cooperation to achieve a resolution.

On Syria, the Supreme Council reaffirmed its steadfast stance on preserving Syria's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, rejecting regional interference in its internal affairs.

It supported UN efforts to achieve a political solution in Syria consistent with UNSC Resolution 2254 and backed the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons in line with international standards. The Council opposed attempts to alter Syria's demographic composition.

The Supreme Council supported the Arab Ministerial Contact Group's efforts on the Syrian crisis and the implementation of the commitments outlined in the Amman Statement (May 1, 2023) and the Cairo Statement (August 15, 2023). It expressed hope for the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work.

The Supreme Council condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, considering them violations of international law and Syrian sovereignty.

On Lebanon, the Supreme Council welcomed the 60-day ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, expressing hope it would lead to an end to the conflict, Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territories, implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701, and the return of displaced people.

The Council condemned Israeli attacks causing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, as well as assaults on UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Supreme Council reaffirmed its consistent support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, emphasizing the importance of structural political and economic reforms to address Lebanon's crises and prevent it from becoming a hub for terrorism or illicit activities threatening regional security.

The Supreme Council stressed the implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 to restore lasting peace in Lebanon, ensure respect for its territorial integrity, and reaffirm the government's control over all Lebanese territories.

The Supreme Council supported the efforts of the Quintet Group to expedite presidential elections and implement necessary economic reforms, lauding Lebanon's international allies for fostering trust and cooperation with GCC nations.

The Supreme Council welcomed the outcomes of the international conference held in Paris, France, on October 24, 2024, which aimed to assist Lebanon in addressing its crisis and mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.

The Council acknowledged humanitarian aid provided by GCC nations and other countries to meet Lebanon's urgent needs.

On Sudan, the Supreme Council emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity while supporting Sudan in addressing the current crisis. It called for de-escalation, dialogue, unity, and a return to a civilian-led political process to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The Supreme Council urged all parties in Sudan to adhere to the agreements signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (May 2023) regarding civilian protection and ceasefire arrangements, ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law.

The Supreme Council expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Sudan, condemning attacks against civilians, particularly in Gezira State, and stressed the need for dialogue to end the conflict.

The Council condemned the attack on the UAE's mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese military aircraft and other violations targeting diplomatic facilities.

The Supreme Council welcomed the outcomes of the meeting that took place in October 10, 2024, which called for immediate humanitarian ceasefires to enable aid delivery.

The Supreme Council highlighted UNSC Resolution 2736, June 2024, urging all parties in Sudan to remove obstacles and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid access.

The Council acknowledged humanitarian aid provided by GCC nations and other international actors to support Sudan.

On Libya, the Supreme Council reiterated its support for a Libyan-led political solution, adherence to UNSC resolutions, and preservation of Libya's unity, security, and sovereignty.

It called for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and supported UN efforts to achieve political consensus and elections.

The Supreme Council welcomed the extension of the UN mission's mandate in Libya until January 2025 and urged the prompt appointment of a new UN envoy.

The Supreme Council commended the September 22, 2024, agreement between Libya's House of Representatives and High Council of State to resolve the Central Bank crisis.

The Supreme Council called on all Libyan parties to prioritize dialogue to address disputes and realize national aspirations for development and prosperity.

On Morocco, the Supreme Council emphasized the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Cooperation Council and the Kingdom of Morocco and the implementation of the joint action plan.

It reaffirmed its consistent positions and resolutions in support of the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco, and preserving its territorial integrity.

The Council also praised UN Security Council Resolution 2756 issued on October 31, 2024, regarding the Moroccan Sahara.

On Afghanistan, the Supreme Council stressed the importance of restoring security and stability in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to meet the aspirations of its brotherly people and contribute to regional and international peace and security.

It emphasized ensuring women's right to education and work, protecting minorities, and preventing the use of Afghan territories by terrorist groups or for drug trafficking.

The Council affirmed the Cooperation Council's solidarity with the Afghan people in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and in promoting security and stability in Afghanistan.

The Council commended the third meeting of international envoys on Afghanistan, hosted by Qatar in Doha on June 30, 2024, under the auspices of the United Nations, with the participation of 26 countries and regional organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

On Somalia, the Supreme Council reaffirmed its support for the Federal Republic of Somalia in all efforts to ensure its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, thereby promoting a dignified life for its brotherly people.

The Council welcomed UN Security Council Resolution 2753, issued on October 30, 2024, converting the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia into a temporary mission for two years to empower the Somali government in managing security and stability and enhancing institutional capacity.

The Council also emphasized Security Council Resolution 2748 of August 15, 2024, which called for full respect for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity, while highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to peace and stability aligned with the priorities set by the Somali government.

The Council condemned all terrorist acts targeting the Federal Republic of Somalia and affirmed the Cooperation Council's solidarity with the Somali people in combating terrorism and violence.

On the Russia-Ukraine Crisis, the Supreme Council stated that the GCC's stance on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is based on principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, emphasizing respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the prohibition of the use or threat of force.

The Council expressed its support for mediation efforts and initiatives undertaken by GCC states to contribute to a political resolution of the crisis.

It also endorsed international and regional efforts to resolve the conflict, including meetings of national security advisors held in Jeddah, Copenhagen, and Doha.

The Council praised the successful mediation efforts by the UAE, which facilitated a prisoner exchange involving 1,994 prisoners from both sides.

It also lauded Saudi Arabia's efforts in securing the release of detainees and prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Qatar's success in reuniting Ukrainian and Russian children with their families.

The Council acknowledged the humanitarian commitment of GCC states and their role in fostering peace and stability.

The Council highlighted the humanitarian and relief aid provided by GCC countries to Ukraine and stressed the importance of continuing to support efforts to facilitate the export of grains and other food and humanitarian supplies to enhance food security for affected nations.

The GCC, on enhancing strategic partnerships with other countries and groups, commended the outcomes of the first joint summit between the Cooperation Council and the European Union held on October 16, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.

The Council acknowledged the outcomes of the 2024 strategic dialogue meetings between the Cooperation Council and various countries and international groups, including joint ministerial meetings with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United States, Russia, India, Brazil, China, the Benelux Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and the Nordic Five.

The Council directed the expedited implementation of agreed-upon decisions and joint action plans to advance the Cooperation Council's political and developmental objectives regionally and internationally.

The Council also called for strengthening economic relations between the GCC and international states and blocs to achieve mutual trade and investment interests, and welcomed the joint statement concluding free trade negotiations with South Korea and New Zealand, as well as the initiation of free trade negotiations between the Cooperation Council and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Council decided to renew the mandate of Jassem Al-Budaiwi as Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council for an additional three-year term starting February 1, 2026, in recognition of his significant contributions and effective efforts in advancing the Council's objectives.

The Council expressed its welcome for the United Arab Emirates to assume the presidency of its 46th session and looked forward to holding the 46th summit in Abu Dhabi. (end) kt