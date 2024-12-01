Porter Ranch Women Initiative Launches With A Winter Wonderland Celebration To Empower The Porter Ranch Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porter Ranch Women Initiative is proud to announce the launch of a collective dedicated to fostering female empowerment, strengthening community bonds, and creating impactful events. The Porter Ranch Women Initiative strives to inspire, empower, and uplift women while contributing to the well-being of the local community. The Porter Ranch Women Initiative includes Shanti Hoffman, Andrea Ledezma, Agata Bee, Madison Iglesias, Asiah Collins, Cheyenne Davis, Iris Arroyo, Keri Miller, Trudy Gray, Zaina Ghaith, Chowdhury Afsana Halim, Diana Simmons, Kristina Oropeza, and XiXi Yang. Through creative event planning, fundraising, and strategic partnerships, the initiative aims to amplify voices, support local businesses, and foster charitable giving that truly makes a difference.





“When I first created Porter Ranch Women Initiative, I saw a gap-a need for a space where women could come together not just to support each other but to grow together,” said founder and CEO of the Porter Ranch Women Initiative, Shanti Hoffman.“Back then, it wasn't just about building a group; it was about creating a movement. I envisioned a community where every woman could find her voice, embrace her purpose, and inspire resilience in others. That vision remains the foundation of the Porter Ranch Women Initiative today.”

Inaugural Event – A Winter Wonderland Celebration To kick off this incredible new chapter, the Porter Ranch Women Initiative will host its First Annual Winter Wonderland Cocktail Party and Toy Drive on 12/7, at the Vineyards in Porter Ranch. This event will spread joy and hope to children in need during the holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support children affected by trauma, abuse, or neglect, ensuring that the spirit of giving leaves a lasting mark. Through the Evelyn Lozada Foundation, dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, the Winter Wonderland Gala will empower women to reclaim their lives by providing resources, advocacy, and hope for a safer future.

“The Winter Wonderland event is our way of embracing the season with warmth, joy, and community,” said PRWI Vice President Andrea Ledezma.“It's an opportunity to come together, celebrate the magic of winter, and create memories that will last long after the holidays. Whether you're here to enjoy festive activities, connect with old friends, or make new ones, we're thrilled to welcome everyone to a night of fun, laughter, and festive cheer.”

This event is a heartfelt celebration that showcases and supports local community businesses. As the festivities unfold, guests will experience stunning winter décor, glowing candles, and exquisite floral arrangements provided by Abbey's Flower Garden. Attendees will savor a diverse culinary spread featuring Caribbean cuisine by ONE876 Caribbean Restaurant, savory bites from WingStop, charcuterie boards by Charcute, and delicious, sweet treats from the crepe cart by Social Pop OC and gelato by Mangelato. Guests will also enjoy flavorful offerings from Hibachi House and Patxi's Pizza Porter Ranch.

Entertainment will be headlined by DJ Dru from iHeartRadio, setting the perfect tone for dancing and celebration. A photo experience by Bay Lux Booth and a custom step-and-repeat designed by Image Quest Plus will provide memorable moments for guests. Elegant balloon displays and a picturesque backdrop crafted by Paleta Cart Party, along with atmospheric lighting from Neptune Lighting Designs, will further enhance the festive ambiance. The event will feature an open bar with premium champagne from Belle Route, tequila from Lobos, and cognac from Mercadier, offering a sophisticated beverage selection. The venue will glow with beautiful candles supplied by Flair and Flame Candles, and artfully designed signage by Simply Signed by Shanice.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, including gift cards from Blo, a three-week unlimited membership from Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a gift card and basket with hair products from Extended Beauty Bar, a gift card from Smooth Skin Lounge, jewelry pieces from Gogo Lush Jewelry, stylish bodysuits donated by the Evelyn Lozada Foundation, and more.

Other notable contributors include interior styling elements from Shalena Smith Interiors, décor from Le Fleur Collection, additional furnishing and outdoor heating from Hollywood Depot, and security provided by Global Vision Security. The night is made possible from additional sponsors including XYZ Media, Health Zen, IQ+, KV Lagree, Miracle Lender, Image by TyJordan, Nail Garden, Smooth Skin Lounge, Stitched & Screened, Extended Beauty Bar, and Elite Performance Clinic, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to spotlight the incredible contributions of local businesses and partners through this event, showing the beautiful community that is Porter Ranch. This is only the beginning of so many wonderful events to come!” said XiXi Yang, Director of Media and Press.

About the Porter Ranch Women Initiative : The Porter Ranch Women Initiative is a passionate community of empowered women dedicated to making a real difference through fundraising, local partnerships, and creative event planning. The collective curates memorable experiences, fosters exclusive collaborations, and hosts lively events that inspire and bring meaningful change. Together, we celebrate every woman, spotlight local businesses, and foster a sense of belonging that ensures everyone in Porter Ranch feels valued, heard, and appreciated.

For more info on the Porter Ranch Women Initiative, check out porterranchladies .

