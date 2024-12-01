Delta Dunia Group, Through BUMA International, Agrees To Acquire A Controlling Interest In The Dawson Coal Mining Complex

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Delta Dunia Group, via its indirect subsidiary BUMA International [1], will expand its presence in the Bowen Basin in Queensland, through a US$455 [2] million proposed of a 51% interest in the Dawson Complex, one of Australia's largest metallurgical mines. The proposed acquisition further delivers on the Group's multi-year strategic plan to diversify into a leading coal services provider and producer, leveraging its industry-leading capabilities. [...]">

