2024 Broadband Development Congress Whitepaper Launch Highlights Artificial Intelligence's (AI) Role In Sustainable Fixed Networks

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) This informative document explores how AI-enabled solutions improve operational efficiencies, reduce consumption, and lower carbon emissions

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – EQS Newswire – 29 November 29 2024 – The 2024 Broadband Development Congress: Cape Town, hosted by the World Broadband Association (WBBA) ( ) during Africa Tech Festival 2024, brought together global leaders and stakeholders from the operator, technology, ministerial, and sectors to address the critical challenges and opportunities in expanding broadband access across Africa.

In addition to showcasing broadband adoption success stories, a highlight was the launch of a whitepaper, The Role of AI in Fixed Networks Sustainability. This informative document explores how AI-enabled solutions improve operational efficiencies, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions while supporting sustainable and resilient fixed broadband infrastructure.

With broadband subscriptions up by 22% in the past year, and broadband service revenues forecast to grow 45% to $6.7 billion in 2029, the conference emphasised the importance of partnerships and innovation.

Collaborative solutions to Africa's broadband challenges

With over 130 global members and a growing African membership, the WBBA is a multilateral, industry-led association providing leadership for digital broadband innovation. The organisation's objective is to overcome industry challenges and support the drive toward the provision of broadband networks and services for all. The 2024 Broadband Development Congress: Cape Town provided the perfect platform to achieve these goals.

Key discussions and expert insights

Delivering the event's opening address, Dr. Li Zhengmao, Chairman of the World Broadband Association, discussed broadband's transformative role in Africa's digital landscape, highlighting the continent's rich resources and bright digital future. Nfaly Sylla, Chief of Staff at Guinea's Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, reinforced this message, showcasing initiatives like the National Data Centre and its role in digital growth.