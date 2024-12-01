Senator reveals President-elect Donald Trump is focused on securing ceasefire, agreement for release of hostages in Gaza

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SA) revealed in an interview with Axios that President-elect Donald is focused on securing a ceasefire and an agreement for the release of hostages in Gaza before his inauguration on January 20. U.S. analysts have indicated that addressing the Gaza situation is a priority for President Joe Biden in his final months, but a lack of progress could shift the responsibility to Trump.



Israeli officials believe that Trump's approach to Gaza might differ, particularly regarding the post-conflict situation. Graham, who frequently advises Trump on Middle Eastern foreign policy, stressed that Trump is committed to a deal that includes both a ceasefire and hostage release, preferably before taking office.



Graham further emphasized Trump's focus on resolving the hostage crisis and ending the violence, expressing hope for cooperation between the Trump and Biden administrations during the transition to achieve these goals.



Following his second visit to the Middle East in one month, Graham stated that Trump must address Gaza before turning to broader foreign policy issues, such as the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and the regional coalition against Iran. He also insisted that any potential peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel should involve a Palestinian component and stressed that reforming Palestinian society, rather than reoccupying Gaza, is essential to reducing Hamas’ influence.

