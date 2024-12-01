Zupee Takes Center Stage at STANFEST 2024 with Ludo Supreme Multi-Table Tournament

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 29th November 2024, Bengaluru: Zupee, India’s leading skill-based casual gaming platform, proudly partnered as the Title Sponsor for STANFEST 2024, which brought together a dynamic confluence of 250+ top content creators and 30,000 enthusiastic fans, with a phenomenal digital reach of over 500 million.



The event was a celebration of creativity, fandom, and gaming, with Zupee’s electrifying Ludo Supreme Multi-Table Tournament standing out as a key highlight. The three-round competition featured 16 participants, including renowned creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Fukra Insaan, Team R2H, and Mortal, along with selected audience members who had the unique chance to compete alongside their idols.



Speaking on the collaboration, Zupee’s spokesperson, said, “We were really excited to see the strong participation in our Ludo Supreme Multi-Table Tournament at STANFEST 2024, which truly brought together India’s vibrant creator community and gaming enthusiasts. At Zupee, we are committed to creating immersive, skill-based gaming experiences that inspire connections and celebrate talent. We will continue to forge key partnerships that takes the gaming industry forward and contributes to strengthening gaming ecosystem in India.”



The tournament commenced with four pools of four players each, battling it out for the coveted Semi-Final spots. While fan favorites like Ashish Chanchlani and Mortal faced elimination in the pool stage, Fukra Insaan emerged victorious but graciously passed his win to another player, embodying the spirit of camaraderie.



In the Semi-Finals, eight players competed across two pools, narrowing down the competition to four exceptional finalists. The ultimate showdown crowned the champion, due to his exceptional strategic skills in a nail-biting final match.



Beyond the gaming action, Zupee ensured an interactive and engaging experience for the audience. The Emcee hosted live quizzes and rewarded participants with Zupee-branded sippers for their enthusiastic responses. Adding to the excitement, five participants were awarded premium smartphones for their impressive performances.



Zupee’s innovative Ludo Supreme Multi-Table Tournament format at STANFEST 2024 not only showcased the strategic depth of casual gaming but also demonstrated the company’s commitment to redefining how India experiences games, fostering inclusivity and fun at every level.







MENAFN01122024005232011781ID1108942751