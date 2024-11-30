Cabinet Endorses Amendments To Social Security Law, Other Bylaws Aligning With EMV

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet approved on Saturday draft amendments to the Social Security Law for 2024, during a session chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan.

The proposed amendments include provisions to extend maternity leave from 70 to 90 days, ensuring that women receive compensation for the entire period once the corresponding Labour Law amendments take effect.

These changes align with the government's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), aiming to improve workplace conditions, enhance women's participation in the workforce, and encourage and economic growth, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The draft law also seeks to expand social protection by allowing non-Jordanians with at least 120 mandatory social security contributions, including children of Jordanian mothers, to opt for voluntary subscription to social security.

This change ensures their eligibility for retirement and disability benefits. In addition, the amendments address gender equality by allowing widowed men to receive a portion of their deceased spouse's pension without conditions, unlike the current law, which limits this benefit to men who are entirely unable to work, the statement said.

The Cabinet also passed amendments to Finance Companies Bylaw, granting the Central Bank of Jordan oversight over such firms in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision goals, strengthening financing opportunities for projects and boosting job creation.

The Cabinet also approved the distribution of winter assistance to 235,000 families benefiting from the monthly aid programmes and the unified cash support programme of the National Aid Fund. The one-time annual support, costing approximately JD4.5 million, aims to help families meet additional expenses during the winter months.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed policies encouraging the inclusion of micro, small, and medium enterprises, women, youth, and persons with disabilities in government procurement processes. "These policies aim to promote economic activity, support business development, and create job opportunities for Jordanians."