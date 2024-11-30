Bangladesh To Face Internet Disruption On December 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, December 1 (IANS) Internet services across Bangladesh will be disrupted temporarily for three hours on the night of December 2 due to maintenance of the country's first submarine cable.

SEA-ME-WE 4, the country's first submarine cable system, is located in Cox's Bazar district, some 400 km southeast of capital Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a recent statement by the Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC, from 3:00 a.m. local time to 5.59 a.m. on December 2, maintenance will be conducted near the Chennai Landing Station in India and the Tuas Landing Station in Singapore. During this time, Internet services will be temporarily disrupted.

Internet bandwidth in Bangladesh comes mainly through two submarine cables running through the deep sea. The first cable is installed at southeastern Cox's Bazar while the second one is at Kuakata in Bangladesh's Patuakhali district, some 204 km south of the capital Dhaka.