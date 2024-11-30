Hamas Says Open To 'All Ideas' Ahead Of Gaza Truce Talks In Cairo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamas is open to discussing "all ideas and proposals", a senior official of the Palestinian group told AFP, as representatives arrived in Cairo Saturday for talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza.



The group has "not received any new offer or proposal so far", the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.



But Hamas "is open to discussing all ideas and proposals that lead to the end of the war, Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced, the entry of humanitarian and relief aid, and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," he said.



The talks come after a ceasefire went into effect Wednesday between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, after a US-led effort to broker a truce.



Following the Lebanon deal, the United States announced a new diplomatic effort with Qatar, Turkey and Egypt to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel that set off the war.



