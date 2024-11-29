Hyperscale Hikes On Mining Figures

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) shares jumped sharply Friday, as the diversified holding company announced that it has mined 640 year to date through November 26. Of this total, approximately 380 were

mined at the Company's facility in Michigan, with the remaining approximately 260 from machines previously hosted by Core Scientific, Inc.

William B. Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data, stated,“While the Company is transitioning to a pure play artificial intelligence data center business, we remain pleased with our past and current Bitcoin mining operations. We are committed to keeping our stockholders informed as we make the transition into a pure play data center business.”

Hyperscale Data is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, hotel operations and textiles.

GPUS shares acquired 52 cents, or 8.2%, to $6.88.

