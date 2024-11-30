Qatar International Art Festival Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF) wrapped up its 6th edition Saturday, with a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Organised by MAPS International WLL and hosted in collaboration with Katara – the Cultural Village, the British Council Qatar, ICOM, and Qatar Sports and Olympic Museum 3-2-1, this year's festival showcased the diversity of global artistry with the participation of more than 360 artists from 73 countries.

The festival ran from November 25-30, captivating thousands of art enthusiasts and visitors who flocked to witness an featuring over 1,000 paintings and sculptures.

The week-long event was marked by 14 activities, ranging from interactive art workshops to engaging panel discussions, inviting both seasoned art connoisseurs and casual visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of art.

The opening ceremony on November 25 featured a red carpet event attended by Katara general manager Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti as the chief guest, alongside ambassadors and representatives from over 70 nations.

Dignitaries and art lovers were treated to a showcase that set the tone for the week ahead.

This year's festival was distinguished by its diversity, with 16 art galleries and 22 exclusive art pavilions from every continent contributing to an inclusive dialogue that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries.

Each exhibition and event harboured unique artistic expressions and perspectives, including street art, contemporary installations, and traditional crafts, fostering meaningful connections among creators and audiences alike.

One of the highlights of the QIAF 2024 was the cultural evening, where attendees indulged in the rich tapestry of global traditions.

The special performance by DJ Mo Ayoub from the UK, was mesmerising.

This year's festival also emphasised cultural appreciation through curated city and museum tours, allowing participants to experience Doha's vibrant art scene and historical narratives first-hand.

Additionally, guests were given the opportunity to partake in thrilling desert safari tours that offered a glimpse into Qatar's breathtaking landscapes.

For aspiring artists, the QIAF 2024 hosted 12 art workshops and 10 dedicated masterclasses, where participants learned directly from experts in their respective fields.

This hands-on approach created a nurturing environment for creativity and passion to flourish, ensuring that both seasoned practitioners and emerging talents left the festival inspired and equipped with new skills.

The Artistic Fashion Show, a unique feature this year, blended art with haute couture.

Designers presented visionary works that transformed the runway into a living canvas, celebrating the intersection of fashion and creative expression.

As the festival drew to a close yesterday, the award and felicitation ceremony recognised the outstanding contributions of participants and valued partners.

Awards were presented to individuals and groups who demonstrated exceptional skills and creativity throughout the week.

Their works, reflecting the essence of cultural diversity and artistic innovation, served as a testament to the festival's mission of fostering dialogue and collaboration among artists from all backgrounds.

