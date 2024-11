(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A bright morning in the Boquete district welcomed the commemorative events of the 203 years of Panama's independence from Spain.

The district dressed up for the national holiday, with more than 60 delegations from and colleges, as well as 40 independent bands, joining bands from national organizations such as the National Police and the Panama Fire Department, parading in great color to the rhythm of different marches and tunes.

The mayor of the Boquete district, Eduardo Rodríguez, said that a security and order operation has been deployed to guarantee the free movement of people to enter the area and enjoy the parades.