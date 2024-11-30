Huge Crowd Turnout Adds To Racing Thrill At LIC, Says Al-Hamad

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amro al-Hamad, Executive Director of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit (LIC), yesterday praised the huge public turnout for the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. Al-Hamad said the huge turnout of fans at the Qatar Grand Prix has added to the thrill of watching F1 racing at the state-of-the-art circuit that can accommodate 40,000 spectators.

He added that the huge audience turnout that exceeded expectations in the first two days made the atmosphere special during the various races, especially the sprint race. Al-Hamad said he expects that the final race today will witness another high turnout with added enthusiasm for the second last Grand Prix of the F1 season.

The executive director of QMMF pointed out that the fan zones were designed in a distinctive way, enabling them to move around most of the areas of the circuit with absolute ease. He explained that fans at LIC witnessed fierce competitions among the drivers on the first two days of the Qatar Grand Prix, especially in the“Sprint” race. He said there were strong competition in the manufacturers' title race, in addition to the Formula 1 Academy Women's race competitions, as well as the Formula 2 Academy, besides the Porsche Cup Middle East competitions.

Regarding Qatar's participation in the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, which is being held on the sidelines of the Qatar Grand Prix, al-Hamad praised the levels of Qatari drivers Abdullah al-Khulaifi, Ghanim al-Maadheed and Ibrahim al-Abdulghani.

Regarding his approval by the International Automobile Federation as a referee in the Qatar Grand Prix for the second time after 2021, al-Hamad expressed his great happiness to be present for the second time, saying“it is an achievement for me and the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation.”

The Executive Director QMMF expressed his great happiness over the great success achieved by the Qatar Grand Prix for yet another year.

