Russell Relishing The Chance To Fight At Front

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mercedes driver George Russell was agonisingly close to claiming pole position at Qatar Grand Prix, but he explained that he is more than ready to battle back past pole-sitter Max Verstappen and get stuck into a multi-team fight for the win. The Briton continued his magnificent run of form that has characterised his last few races, lining up for his fourth consecutive front-row start in tomorrow's race around the Lusail International Circuit.

After taking provisional pole, he was pipped to the top spot by just 0.055s following Verstappen's final flying lap – but the tight result, coupled with his P3 finish in the Sprint, has left Russell optimistic that he can target victory. He also explained that Mercedes couldn't“have dreamt of” their resurgence to be repeatedly in the mix at the front of the field after they experienced a clear slump in performance after the summer break.

“Feeling in such a groove at the moment, feeling really great,” Russell said after qualifying.“My first lap was one of the best I've ever done, and then for whatever reason just couldn't find that extra bit of time on the last lap and Max pipped me.“Just taking the positives – the car's been so great the last two weekends and just enjoying it while we can.”

Four teams could have a shot at the win around the high-speed, physically demanding track as Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have been virtually inseparable at points across the weekend's sessions. It was McLaren who led the pack in the Sprint, with Lando Norris handing Piastri the win out of the final corner, after Russell found himself unable to overtake the Australian having lost P2 on the first lap, but he consistently stayed close to both papaya cars.

He added:“Hopefully we can have a proper race rather than this team orders stuff! It's going to be a good race. I think we'll all be going for it. It's actually great that Max is in the mix as well – I was really surprised at their turnaround because they looked really off the pace yesterday, off the pace this morning. Obviously they were both in Q3 and Max on pole so I think we've got a good race on our hands.”

I know I've still got it,

says 'slow' Hamilton

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton said he knew he had 'still got it' despite qualifying sixth and nearly half a second slower than Mercedes teammate George Russell for today's Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-times Formula One world champion, who will be 40 next year when he moves to Ferrari, had said after qualifying seventh for the sprint at Lusail on Friday that he was“definitely not fast any more”.

He repeated that verdict to reporters after the main qualifying session, with Russell on the front row, but in a slightly more positive way.“I know I've still got it,” he said.“It's just the car won't go any faster, I definitely know I've got it. It's not a question in my mind. Looking forward to the end (of the season).”

The most successful driver in the history of the sport with a record 105 wins has triumphed twice this season but Russell, second on the grid in Qatar behind four-times champion Max Verstappen, has out-qualified him 18-5.“I'm slow,” said Hamilton.“About half a second off my team-mate in the same car.“It's been all year,” he added, saying he did not know why that was.

“It's not possible to change it right now.”

The season ends in Abu Dhabi on Dec 8, with Hamilton contracted to Mercedes until the end of the year and facing sponsor commitments before he can start at Ferrari next season.

