Man Charged After Bodies Of Two People Found In Sydney's West

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Dec 1 (IANS) A man will appear in court on Sunday after being charged following the alleged murders of two people in Sydney's west, said.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man at a home in Canley Heights, a suburb of Sydney about 30 km west of the city's central business district, about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting New South Wales Police.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a shop on Oxford Street, Cambridge Park, a suburb of Sydney about 53 km west of the city's central business district, following reports of an assault, the statement said.

Police officers attended and found the bodies of a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, it said. The 31-year-old man was taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of murder and was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

Police will allege in court all three people were known to each other, according to the statement.

The Sydney Morning Herald identified the two victims as Hoa Tek Chiem, 69, and Heang Kim Gau, 68, a married couple who ran the Buzzy Bee Burger House in Cambridge Park.

Officers arrested Allan Chiem at his Canley Heights home shortly after midnight, the newspaper reported.