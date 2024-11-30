Cyclone Fengal To Hover Over Tamil Nadu, Weaken Into A Deep Depression Indigo Resumes Flight Operations Latest Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on Puducherry coasts on Saturday around 7pm, is now likely to move west-south-west of Tamil Nadu, and weaken into a deep depression, stated the IMD.

Budget carrier IndiGo announced that flight operations are gradually resuming.

| Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Storm likely to weaken into deep depression

The severe cyclonic storm triggered heavy rainfall, causing water logging across several areas of Chennai.



LiveMint brings you the latest updates on Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal: Top updates

Around 226 flights departing from, and arriving at the Chennai Airport (MAA), were cancelled, with the airport shutting operations till 4 am on December 1.





(Keep checking for more updates....)