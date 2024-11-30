Viral Video: Indian Wife Tests Korean Husband's Hindi Skills, Netizens React 'Jijaji Ka Koi Single Bhai Hai' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A viral Instagram featuring Indian content creator Neha Arora and her Korean husband, Jongsoo Lee, is gaining attention for its“K-drama with desi tadka” (K-drama with an Indian twist).

In the clip, Arora invites her audience to check out her husband's Hindi skills. She then turns the camera to Lee, who is holding their baby, and then shows him pictures of various objects, challenging him to say the corresponding Hindi words. The video has captivated viewers with its mix of cultural exchange and humour. In the video, Neha Arora shows her husband, Jongsoo Lee, a picture of a spoon, and he quickly nails it by saying, "Chammach." However, when she holds up a photo of a pair of slippers, Lee's response turns humorous.

He confidently says,“Yeh bilkul aasaan, thappad!” (This is very easy, slap!). Arora, clearly confused, asks,“Thappad?” to which Lee responds,“Thappad with chappal” (Slap with a slipper). His unexpected and funny answer left viewers laughing out loud, adding to the charm of the cultural exchange in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a wave of amusing reactions from viewers. One user commented,“Omg he even knew 'Uper pankha chalta hai, neechay baby sota hai' (fan runs above, baby sleeps below),” highlighting Lee's ability to pick up on quirky Hindi phrases. Another user wrote,“Hahaha jiju knows everything,” referring to Lee as "jiju" (brother-in-law) and laughing at his humorous responses. By the time of writing, th e post has accumulated 83,854 likes.