Dua Lipa Concert: Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Namrata Shirodkar, Ranvir Shorey, Neha & Aisha Sharma Spotted Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dua Lipa concert: Grammy winning Dua Lipa performed at the Zomato Feeding India concert in Mumbai on November 30, leaving desi fans satisfied with performances of her hit songs and a surprise mash-up of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo (from Shah Rukh Khan's Badshah), leading to a rush of videos on social media.

Social Reactions

On netizen posted on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) praising the singer's choice,“Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki”. While another user wished King Khan could have joined her on stage,“so Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too.”



Dua Lipa has mentioned being a fan of SRK a few times in interviews. She also met him during her last performance visit to the city in 2019.

Big Names Show Up For Concert

Dua's gig saw the presence of renowned celebrities such as Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar among others.

Dua arrived in the city on Thursday. The same night, she was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. In the videos shared by the paps, Dua can be seen getting inside her car, escorted by security, and holding hands with Callum. The singer looked chic in an all-black outfit. The couple was all smiles as they were papped inside the car. The videos went viral in no time.

Dua announced her return to India in August with an Instagram post, saying, "India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

Talking to Variety, Dua shared her excitement about Zomato Feeding India Concert and said, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people."

This is Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.

(With inputs from ANI)