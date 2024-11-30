'All My Earnings Go To Charity': Shalini Passi Donates Entire Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fee To Bihar Village

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Art collector and reality TV personality Shalini Passi, known for her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Wives, recently shared her dedication to philanthropy.

During a special session titled 'Delhi Wives ki Fab Lives' at Sahitya Aaj Tak on Sunday, Passi revealed that she donates all her from the reality show to a village in Bihar through UNICEF.

She stated that all of her earnings are used to fund multiple charities.“This is a question that I've been asking everybody: Why am I born here? What is my purpose? As a human being, you do your best. My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them."

"Beyond that also, I've been trying to create a show about women's voices and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture and the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready. It's just not about my time, it's about production and the cost as well..”

Born in Delhi in 1976, Shalini Passi is an art collector, socialite, and philanthropist. Her husband, Sanjay Passi, is the chairman of the multi-billion-dollar Pasco Group. Despite their prominence, the couple has kept their personal lives private, making their recent joint appearance a pleasant surprise for fans.

Shalini became a viral sensation after the success of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives', which gave the audience a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. With her larger-than-life personality and vivid sartorial sense, she captured the audience's attention like no one else on the show.

Meanwhile, Netflix has officially confirmed the return of the popular series 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' for its highly anticipated third season.

Cast members Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari, and others announced the news on social media, generating excitement among fans.

This new season promises fresh drama as it introduces three new cast members: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.

Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

As anticipation builds for the return of this glamorous series, fans are eager to see how the dynamics unfold in this blend of lifestyle and rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies)