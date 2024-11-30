'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Tickets Priced The Highest In Delhi Check Price In Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Pushpa 2: The Rule': The Allu Arjun starrer film's release, set for December 5, has been the talk of the town lately. But what has been more talked about, are the ticket prices for the movie, whose advance bookings have started in major cities.

In Delhi, the tickets are priced the highest - ₹1800. Meanwhile, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the highest ticket prices are ₹1600, and ₹1000 respectively.

| Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in record 12,000 screens worldwide

Bookings for Chennai, and Kerala will begin today. Speaking of cities such as Kochi, Hyderabad, advance bookings have not started yet.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Telangana govt allows hike in ticket price

While the film is scheduled to hit the theatres nationwide on December 5, the Telangana government has approved a special screening for fans across the state on December 4, starting at 9:30 pm, a day before the official release.

| Pushpa 2 gets 1 million inquiries on BookMyShow| Netizens, Allu Arjun fans swoon

The special show for Pushpa 2 will be held in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes in Telangana. Additionally, the government has permitted a ticket price hike of up to ₹800 for this exclusive screening, although this increase applies only to the December 4 show.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule': Special screenings in Telangana

On the day of release - December 5 -the Telangana government has approved two additional shows at 1 am and 4 am, in addition to the five standard shows. For these extra shows, single-screen theatres are permitted to raise ticket prices by ₹150 until December 8.

From December 9-16, the price hike can be ₹105, and from December 17-23, it can be ₹20. After December 23, tickets will return to standard rates.