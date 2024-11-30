Australia PM Albanese Clashes With Elon Musk Over Social Media Ban For Minors: 'As The Owner Of X...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese and tech billionaire Elon Musk are at odds over a new law that bans children under 16 from joining social platforms in Australia. The legislation, lauded as a global first, has ignited a fiery debate about internet freedom, Big Tech accountability, and overreach.

The Ban: PM Albanese's Stand Against Social Media Harms

Anthony Albanese's government passed the legislation last Thursday, targeting platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram . Social media companies are now required to prevent minors from creating accounts or face fines of up to AUD 50 million ( ₹2.7 billion).

PM Albanese has positioned himself as a defender of vulnerable young people, citing the devastating impact of cyberbullying.



“I've met parents who have had to bury their children as a result of the impact that social media has had... We need to do something about it,” he said during an interview with the ABC.

| Australia makes history as first country to ban social media for under-16s

With the social media ban for minors set to take effect in Australia within a year, Albanese vowed to hold tech giants accountable.“We know that social media companies have more information about you and I than some of our friends do,” he said, putting the onus squarely on platforms to enforce the ban without requiring intrusive ID checks.

Elon Musk Fires Back:“A Backdoor to Internet Control”

Elon Musk, who owns X and is a key figure in Donald Trump's incoming administration, hasn't held back his criticism of the new law. In a post on X last month, Elon Musk called the legislation a“backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.”

When asked about Elon Musk's comments, Albanese dismissed the critique as part of Musk's agenda.