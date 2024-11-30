Lizzie Dipp Metzger Named Chair Of The Advisory Board Of Directors At New York Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Lizzie Dipp Metzger as the Chair of the Advisory Board of Directors of New York Life. Lizzie is recognized as the top producing agent and professional among all members of the ABD, including previous council presidents, a testament to her exceptional commitment, leadership, and performance in the field.Lizzie's appointment as Chair is a significant milestone, marking her as a key figure in guiding thefuture strategies and operations of New York Life. Her contributions and insights have been invaluable, and this new role will further leverage her deep expertise and passion for financial advising.Lizzie Dipp Metzger is the founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies , a comprehensive wealth solutions practice serving clients nationwide. As a Certified Financial Planner and fiduciary in her investment advisory work, she provides clients with an integrated financial and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value for her clients. Lizzie primarily supports families, business owners, and the affluent market in planning for retirement, as well as doing college, estate, and business planning. She focuses on working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market.Lizzie's career began humbly, helping her husband, Brian, sell insurance from his downtown office in El Paso, Texas, with their young children in tow. Today, she is New York Life's highest-producing Latina advisor and has been recognized as one of the top financial security professionals in the nation by Forbes. "I am deeply honored to take on this role and continue to support the mission and vision of New York Life," said Lizzie Dipp Metzger. "I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues to drive innovation and excellence in our services, ensuring our clients receive the best financial solutions and advice."Crown Wealth Strategies specializes in addressing the unique financial challenges faced by high-net worth individuals. The practice offers bespoke solutions for complex financial, intergenerational, estate, and charitable planning needs. Our mission is to empower our clients through education, strategic planning, and personalized financial solutions.We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us. Crown Wealth Strategies actively participates in community service projects, educational programs, and philanthropic activities. We are proud to contribute to the growth and development of our community, ensuring a better future for all.Lizzie's leadership within New York Life and the broader financial services industry sets a high standard for advisors everywhere.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Read more about the Forbes SHOOK®Research Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here:

