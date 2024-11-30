Kuwait International Book Fair Concludes 47Th Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The 47th Kuwait International Fair concluded on Saturday after attracting around 393,000 visitors and showcasing over 244,000 titles from 587 publishing houses from 31 countries.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the fair featured 400 publishing houses participating actually and 187 through agents; these include 38 participants for the first time.

Exhibition director Khalifa Al-Rabah reported the addition of 165,000 new titles and around 90 activities, including workshops and lectures, in collaboration with cultural institutions.

Emphasizing children's literature, roughly 197,000 students from 685 schools participated.

Themed "The World in a Book," this session of the annual event highlighted the role of literature in cultural exchanges.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghunaim was named personality of the year, and Jordan was honored as the guest of honor. (pickup previous)

