UAE, Syrian Leaders Discuss Situation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad to discuss the latest developments of the situation in Syria as well as several issues of common concern.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, President Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed UAE's solidarity with Syria in the combat against and extremism, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's support to all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful to the Syrian crisis in a manner that could meet the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development, and preserve Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)

rg









MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108942084