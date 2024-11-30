SHARON APPELBAUM RECOGNIZED AS A 2024 BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR FINALIST BY SAN DIEGO BUSINESS JOURNAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Southern California criminal defense law firm

Appelbaum Law

announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been named a finalist in the San Diego Business Journal's 2024 Annual Business Women of the Year Awards . This recognition celebrates Appelbaum's exemplary contributions to the field and her dedication to providing strategic, high-level criminal defense and white-collar representation.

"I am honored to be recognized among such accomplished women by the Business Journal," said Appelbaum. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of my team and our commitment to delivering exceptional representation for our clients during their most challenging times."

The Business Women of the Year Awards honor influential women across various industries who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their professions and communities. Appelbaum's selection as a finalist underscores her relentless commitment to advocating for her clients and her ability to navigate complex legal challenges with precision and discretion.

A nationally recognized trial attorney, Appelbaum leads a specialized criminal defense and white-collar practice, representing clients in cases involving financial fraud, corporate investigations, and serious criminal allegations. With over two decades of experience, including her tenure as a prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Appelbaum has earned accolades for her strategic approach, ability to manage high-stakes cases, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Her career achievements have earned her numerous honors, including recognition as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and a Top 100 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association for four consecutive years. Earlier this year, Appelbaum was also honored as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Awards.

About Appelbaum Law

At Appelbaum Law, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation to clients in federal and state cases. Our firm handles a wide range of matters, including financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and allegations of sexual misconduct. With a tailored approach to each case, our team brings extensive experience, strategic insight, and unwavering advocacy to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.

For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw .

