Adelaide Oval 'Double Victory' In 24 Hours For CME

CME Group has been recognised for their work in upgrading the Adelaide Oval's tower lights from HID to LED, featuring full colour and animation capabilities.

CME has been acknowledged for its innovative efforts in transitioning the Adelaide Oval's tower lights from HID to LED, achieving a 'double victory' over two consecutive nights at two separate state awards.

CME Group's groundbreaking LED tower lighting upgrade at Adelaide Oval has garnered significant recognition, winning the Lighting Design & Construct Award at the South Australian NECA Awards, along with the prestigious perpetual award for the best South Australian project in August this year.

The NECA Awards represent the highest accolade in the electrical and communications industry, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation at both state and national levels. As the state award winner, CME has now taken out the highest awards. The National NECA Awards took place on Thursday, 28 November in Melbourne at The Sofitel Melbourne. With no time to celebrate, Chris and the CME team flew back to Adelaide to attend the IES SA/NT Lighting 2024 Awards at The National Wine Centre Adelaide. Partnering with the Mott MacDonald team, the group achieved a clean sweep, winning the Lighting Excellence Awards, the prestigious Ron Hinde Perpetual Award, and the People's Choice Award. These accolades have advanced the team to the global awards.

In October, CME showcased the Adelaide Oval at the SVB Live Global Conference in Dublin, Ireland, delivering a spectacular presentation on "The LED Revolution," which garnered great interest globally.

After CEO Chris Mattner won the 40 Under 40 Inspiring Leader Award in July, the CME team has received an additional seven awards for their outstanding work on the LED lighting upgrade at Adelaide Oval. In an eight-week lights-out period, the CME team successfully transitioned the stadium's ageing high-intensity discharge (HID) tower lighting system to LED. This upgrade makes Adelaide Oval the only major stadium in Australia equipped with both immaculate white broadcast sports lighting and full-colour light show capabilities. Importantly, the new lights are approximately 40% more energy-efficient, aligning perfectly with Adelaide Oval's sustainability goals.

“This project is a testament to CME's commitment to innovation and excellence in stadium lighting,” said Chris Mattner , CEO of CME.“Our goal was to enhance the Adelaide Oval fan experience while contributing to the venue's sustainability objectives. We are thrilled to be recognised by NECA SA/NT, highlighting our team's hard work and dedication to completing such a high-profile project within a short timeframe.”

The new lighting system debuted during the highly anticipated New Year's Eve Big Bash League fixture, where the Adelaide Strikers faced off against the Melbourne Stars.“It's been fantastic to see the awe on fans' faces at events such as the Strikers' New Year's Eve game, AFL Gather Round, and the Matildas vs China PR fixture as the new light show takes over the venue,” added Tommy Pavic , Adelaide Oval Chief Financial & Commercial Officer.

CME, established by the Mattner family in 1985, has become a leader in integrated electrical solutions, specialising in stadium lighting, sustainable energy, and electrical services. Under Mr Mattner's leadership since 2012, the company has experienced remarkable growth, increasing revenue by 17 times, illuminating over 400 sports fields, and installing over 40MW of renewable energy.

