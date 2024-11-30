Scholz Gains Momentum In Chancellor Ratings Amid SPD Campaign Launch
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic
Party (SPD), has seen a notable rise in his approval ratings,
Azernews reports.
According to an INSA Institute poll reported by Bild, 22 percent
of respondents now favor Scholz for the Chancellorship, up 7
percentage points from previous surveys.
While the leader of the CDU-CSU, Friedrich Merz, remains ahead
with 30 percent support, his rating has dropped by 1 percentage
point. The Green Party's candidate, Robert Habeck, holds 16
percent, a 2-point decrease.
In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up between Merz and Scholz,
the poll revealed a close race, with Merz leading at 35 percent and
Scholz trailing by just 2 points at 33 percent.
The SPD has launched its election campaign with a conference in
Berlin today, where Scholz is set to deliver a keynote address. The
party aims to close the gap with the CDU-CSU and boost its standing
ahead of the next elections.
