Scholz Gains Momentum In Chancellor Ratings Amid SPD Campaign Launch


11/30/2024 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has seen a notable rise in his approval ratings, Azernews reports.

According to an INSA Institute poll reported by Bild, 22 percent of respondents now favor Scholz for the Chancellorship, up 7 percentage points from previous surveys.

While the leader of the CDU-CSU, Friedrich Merz, remains ahead with 30 percent support, his rating has dropped by 1 percentage point. The Green Party's candidate, Robert Habeck, holds 16 percent, a 2-point decrease.

In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up between Merz and Scholz, the poll revealed a close race, with Merz leading at 35 percent and Scholz trailing by just 2 points at 33 percent.

The SPD has launched its election campaign with a conference in Berlin today, where Scholz is set to deliver a keynote address. The party aims to close the gap with the CDU-CSU and boost its standing ahead of the next elections.

